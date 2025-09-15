Approval of draft notice for calling 34th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company to be held on 30th September, 2025 at 12:30 P.M. through video conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2025 Revised Annual Report for FY 2024-25. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 15.09.2025) Summary of proceedings, Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report for the AGM held on 30 September 2025. Summary of proceedings, Voting Results and Scrutinizer Report for AGM held on 30 September, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:01.10.2025)