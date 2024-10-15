|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|30 May 2024
|23 Sep 2024
|23 Sep 2024
|1.5
|150
|Final
|Recommended final dividend @ 150% of Rs. 1.50/- per equity share of the Face Value of Re. 1 each to the shareholders for the financial year ended 31 st March 2024.
Pre-sales increased by 21.3% to Rs 1,026.7 crore in the first half of the current fiscal year, up from Rs 782 crore in the same period last year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, HCLTech, Sunteck Realty, etc.Read More
