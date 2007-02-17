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Susan Electricals India Ltd Balance Sheet

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

15.59

5.02

2.98

2.26

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

22.89

12.96

3.23

1.44

Net Worth

38.48

17.98

6.21

3.7

Minority Interest

Debt

66.72

45.27

24.79

14.71

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

105.2

63.25

31

18.41

Fixed Assets

12.83

10.13

9.67

6.32

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.43

0.26

0.2

0.13

Networking Capital

91.08

51.88

20.78

11.83

Inventories

50.66

28.66

10.44

3

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

46.31

25.05

13.03

21.53

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

18.97

8.6

4.39

2.58

Sundry Creditors

-18.77

-7.76

-6.28

-15.1

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-6.09

-2.67

-0.8

-0.18

Cash

0.85

0.98

0.35

0.12

Total Assets

105.19

63.25

31

18.4

Susan Electricals India Ltd : related Articles

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