Susan Electricals India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
15.59
5.02
2.98
2.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
22.89
12.96
3.23
1.44
Net Worth
38.48
17.98
6.21
3.7
Minority Interest
Debt
66.72
45.27
24.79
14.71
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
105.2
63.25
31
18.41
Fixed Assets
12.83
10.13
9.67
6.32
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.43
0.26
0.2
0.13
Networking Capital
91.08
51.88
20.78
11.83
Inventories
50.66
28.66
10.44
3
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
46.31
25.05
13.03
21.53
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
18.97
8.6
4.39
2.58
Sundry Creditors
-18.77
-7.76
-6.28
-15.1
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-6.09
-2.67
-0.8
-0.18
Cash
0.85
0.98
0.35
0.12
Total Assets
105.19
63.25
31
18.4
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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