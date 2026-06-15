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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
15.59
5.02
2.98
2.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
22.89
12.96
3.23
1.44
Net Worth
38.48
17.98
6.21
3.7
Minority Interest
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Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,942.85
|332.53
|3,82,836.83
|343.56
|0.04
|6,810.08
|482.58
Premier Energies Ltd
PREMIERENE
1,044.65
|331.63
|47,422.04
|51.97
|0.02
|275.17
|42.62
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
983.4
|36.58
|34,517.34
|524.31
|0.88
|1,713.16
|98.55
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
242.9
|15.27
|18,989.3
|288.55
|2.47
|19,587.44
|67.83
Honasa Consumer Ltd
HONASA
407.15
|68.09
|13,247.43
|64.47
|0.74
|607.65
|42.9
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
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1703 Nirmal Tower 26,
Connaught Plaza,
New Delhi - 110001
Tel: 0120-433 1296
Website: https://seil.net.in/
Email: office@seil.net.in
No Record Found
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Susan Electricals India Ltd
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