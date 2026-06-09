Swojas Foods Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
30.96
30.96
30.96
30.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-24.56
-27.41
-27.46
-27.47
Net Worth
6.4
3.55
3.5
3.49
Minority Interest
Debt
1.15
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
7.55
3.55
3.5
3.49
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
7.27
3.15
3.08
3.13
Inventories
3.88
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
1.9
0.05
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
2.88
3.5
3.45
3.49
Sundry Creditors
-0.19
-0.17
-0.17
-0.18
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.2
-0.23
-0.2
-0.18
Cash
0.28
0.4
0.43
0.36
Total Assets
7.55
3.55
3.51
3.49
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.