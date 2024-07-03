No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorFMCG
Open₹8.26
Prev. Close₹7.74
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.78
Day's High₹8.5
Day's Low₹7.96
52 Week's High₹20.8
52 Week's Low₹6.51
Book Value₹7.72
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)33.01
P/E35.18
EPS0.22
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
30.96
30.96
30.96
30.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-24.56
-27.41
-27.46
-27.47
Net Worth
6.4
3.55
3.5
3.49
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,109.2
|32.47
|4,95,575.79
|2,930
|1.94
|15,599
|209.49
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
1,399.45
|78.27
|2,69,857.95
|1,114.11
|0.86
|6,723.75
|27.53
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
521.85
|63.33
|1,76,505.12
|787.91
|0.29
|4,500.55
|55.47
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
5,079.15
|47.76
|1,22,340.62
|685.47
|1.78
|4,512.36
|192.68
Marico Ltd
MARICO
808.65
|54.09
|1,04,988.7
|336
|0.5
|2,205
|44.73
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nikunj Kumar Shah
Non Executive Director
Pallav Pareshkumar
Additional Director
Kamal.
Additional Executive Director
Parthrajsinh Harshadsinh Rana
Director
Abhay Kumar Sethia
Director
Ranu Jain
6L 10th Flr Building No 3,
Navjeevan Society MumbaiCentra,
Maharashtra - 400008
Tel: 91-20-5678563/4
Website: -
Email: parmaind@pn2.vsnl.net.in
Surv.No106-A/1 No.17,
Nirmiti Chambers, Shivaji Nagar,
Pune - 411005
Tel: 91-020-378563/64/65
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Swojas Energy Foods Limited was incorporated on 11th October 1993. The Company used to originally sell milk and dairy products, however, its operations stopped completely after the commencement of win...
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Reports by Swojas Foods Ltd
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