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Swojas Foods Ltd Share Price Live

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7.99
(3.23%)
Jun 9, 2026|03:10:00 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open8.26
  • Day's High8.5
  • 52 Wk High20.8
  • Prev. Close7.74
  • Day's Low7.96
  • 52 Wk Low 6.51
  • Turnover (lac)0.78
  • P/E35.18
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value7.72
  • EPS0.22
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)33.01
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Swojas Foods Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

₹8.26

Prev. Close

₹7.74

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.78

Day's High

₹8.5

Day's Low

₹7.96

52 Week's High

₹20.8

52 Week's Low

₹6.51

Book Value

₹7.72

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

33.01

P/E

35.18

EPS

0.22

Divi. Yield

0

Swojas Foods Ltd Corporate Action

7 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Aug, 2025

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7 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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25 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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8 Nov 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

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Swojas Foods Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Swojas Foods Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:53 AM
May-2026May-2026Mar-2026Mar-2026
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.50%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.50%

Non-Promoter- 0.53%

Institutions: 0.52%

Non-Institutions: 98.97%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Swojas Foods Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

30.96

30.96

30.96

30.96

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-24.56

-27.41

-27.46

-27.47

Net Worth

6.4

3.55

3.5

3.49

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Swojas Foods Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,109.2

32.474,95,575.792,9301.9415,599209.49

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

1,399.45

78.272,69,857.951,114.110.866,723.7527.53

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

521.85

63.331,76,505.12787.910.294,500.5555.47

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

5,079.15

47.761,22,340.62685.471.784,512.36192.68

Marico Ltd

MARICO

808.65

54.091,04,988.73360.52,20544.73

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Swojas Foods Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nikunj Kumar Shah

Non Executive Director

Pallav Pareshkumar

Additional Director

Kamal.

Additional Executive Director

Parthrajsinh Harshadsinh Rana

Director

Abhay Kumar Sethia

Director

Ranu Jain

Registered Office

6L 10th Flr Building No 3,

Navjeevan Society MumbaiCentra,

Maharashtra - 400008

Tel: 91-20-5678563/4

Website: -

Email: parmaind@pn2.vsnl.net.in

Registrar Office

Surv.No106-A/1 No.17,

Nirmiti Chambers, Shivaji Nagar,

Pune - 411005

Tel: 91-020-378563/64/65

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

Swojas Energy Foods Limited was incorporated on 11th October 1993. The Company used to originally sell milk and dairy products, however, its operations stopped completely after the commencement of win...
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Reports by Swojas Foods Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Swojas Foods Ltd share price today?

The Swojas Foods Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7.99 today.

What is the Market Cap of Swojas Foods Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Swojas Foods Ltd is ₹33.01 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Swojas Foods Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Swojas Foods Ltd is 35.18 and 1.00 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Swojas Foods Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Swojas Foods Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Swojas Foods Ltd is ₹6.51 and ₹20.8 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Swojas Foods Ltd?

Swojas Foods Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 11.52%, 1 Year at -59.98%, 6 Month at -29.76%, 3 Month at -31.69% and 1 Month at 0.39%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Swojas Foods Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Swojas Foods Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.49 %
Institutions - 0.51 %
Public - 99.00 %

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