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Swojas Foods Ltd Board Meeting

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7.74
(9.17%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Swojas Energy CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting25 May 202625 May 2026
Outcome of Board Meeting
Board Meeting22 May 202615 May 2026
Swojas Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March, 2026 and to take on record the Reports of the Auditors thereon. 2. Any other matter with the permission of Board. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.05.2026)
Board Meeting25 Mar 202625 Mar 2026
Outcome of Board Meeting
Board Meeting6 Mar 20266 Mar 2026
Outcome of Board Meeting
Board Meeting27 Feb 202627 Feb 2026
Outcome of Board Meeting Allotment
Board Meeting18 Feb 202618 Feb 2026
Outcome of Board Meeting
Board Meeting10 Feb 20262 Feb 2026
Swojas Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December, 2025 along with limited review report thereon. 2. Any other matter with the permission of Board. Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 10.02.2026)
Board Meeting30 Jan 202630 Jan 2026
Intimation/Submission of Extract of Board Meeting dated 30th January, 2026 to review request from Promoters seeking reclassification from Promoter to Public Category pursuant to Regulation 31A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Board Meeting21 Jan 202621 Jan 2026
Outcome of Board Meeting dated January 21, 2026
Board Meeting10 Jan 202610 Jan 2026
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), as amended from time to time, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Swojas Foods Limited (Formerly Known as Swojas Energy Foods Limited) (the Company) at their meeting held today i.e. Saturday, January 10, 2026, have, inter-alia, considered and approved the following matters: 1. Approved the shifting of Registered Office of the Company from State of Maharashtra located at 6L, 10 Floor, 3, Navjeevan Society, Dr. Dadasaheb Bhadkamkar Marg, Mumbai Central, Mumbai - 400008, Maharashtra to the State of Gujarat at Block A, Office No. 1004, Mondeal Heights, Nr. Panchratna Party Plot, S. G. Highway, Ahmedabad, Gujarat-380051, India.
Board Meeting22 Dec 202522 Dec 2025
Outcome of Board Meeting dated December 22, 2025 and Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
Board Meeting8 Nov 202531 Oct 2025
Swojas Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2025 along with limited review report thereon. 2. Any other matter with the permission of Board Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/11/2025) Swojas Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Update on board meeting (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 03/11/2025)
Board Meeting30 Oct 202527 Oct 2025
Swojas Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve raising of funds by way of issue of Convertible Equity Warrants convertible into the Equity Shares (Warrants) of face value of Rs. 10/- each of the Company, the proposed Allottees of such Warrants, Number of Warrants, Issue Price and other relevant details relation to Warrants, by way of Preferential Issue and Private Placement in one or more tranches, subject to applicable law and requisite approvals including approval of the shareholders of the Company, Government/ Regulatory/ Statutory approvals, as may be applicable. 2. To decide on convening of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to take necessary approvals of the Shareholders for Issue of Warrants, Regularisation of Directors or Redesignation of Directors. 3. To Appoint a Scruitiniser 4. To Transact any other business as may be considered necessary. The Board Meeting to be held on 30/10/2025 Stands Cancelled. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/10/2025)
Board Meeting7 Oct 20251 Oct 2025
Swojas Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/10/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To consider raising of funds through issue of Warrants or such other Securities which may or may not be Convertible into Equity Shares of the Company or any other eligible Securities, on a preferential / rights or any other permissible mode / and / or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate and deem fit in the interest of the Company, subject to applicable law and requisite approvals including approval of the Shareholders of the Company, Government / Regulatory / Statutory approvals, as may be applicable. 2. Any other business as may be considered necessary. The Board Meeting to be held on 06/10/2025 has been revised to 07/10/2025 The Board Meeting to be held on 06/10/2025 has been revised to 07/10/2025 Outcome of Board Meeting held today on Tuesday, 07th October, 2025 and Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:07.10.2025)
Board Meeting7 Aug 20257 Aug 2025
Outcome of Meeting of the Board of Directors held on Today, Thursday, 07th August, 2025
Board Meeting31 Jul 202523 Jul 2025
Quarterly Results Swojas Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2025 along with limited review report thereon. 2. Any other matter with the permission of Board. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/07/2025) Approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2025, as recommended by the Audit Committee. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30/06/2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :31.07.2025)

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