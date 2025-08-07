|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|5 Sep 2025
|7 Aug 2025
|AGM 05/09/2025 Approved and Fixed the Book Closure date from Saturday, 30th August, 2025 to Friday, 05th September, 2025 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 11th AGM of the Company Book Closure Intimation (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/08/2025) Submission of Voting Results alongwith Scrutinizer Report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/09/2025)
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