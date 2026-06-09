TAAL Tech Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
3.12
3.12
3.12
3.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.52
14.35
12.69
12.04
Net Worth
18.64
17.47
15.81
15.16
Minority Interest
Debt
0.21
0.29
0.35
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.23
0.08
0
0
Total Liabilities
19.08
17.84
16.16
15.16
Fixed Assets
0.49
0.71
0.36
0.03
Intangible Assets
Investments
4.35
3.53
3.27
2.97
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.05
0.04
0
0
Networking Capital
1.33
1.01
-0.32
1.11
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
2.34
1.79
2.87
1.8
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.01
-0.78
-3.19
-0.69
Cash
12.85
12.54
12.84
11.05
Total Assets
19.07
17.83
16.15
15.16
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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