Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorAir Transport Service
Open₹3,411.5
Prev. Close₹3,428.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹35.72
Day's High₹3,474.6
Day's Low₹3,300
52 Week's High₹3,949.9
52 Week's Low₹2,616.1
Book Value₹232.27
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,034.81
P/E19.37
EPS171.55
Divi. Yield1.05
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
3.12
3.12
3.12
3.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.52
14.35
12.69
12.04
Net Worth
18.64
17.47
15.81
15.16
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
4.25
6.39
6.81
yoy growth (%)
-100
-33.46
-6.22
-13.86
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.09
-1.18
-0.52
-1.29
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
10.38
-0.34
0.61
-2.74
Depreciation
-0.03
-1.42
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
-0.73
0
-0.1
0
Working capital
13.53
-3.57
0.42
-2.27
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-33.46
-6.22
-13.86
Op profit growth
-247.68
-116.58
-38.37
315.25
EBIT growth
13,852.29
-91.99
-139.17
1,886.26
Net profit growth
-269.12
-1,235.78
-115.79
535.43
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
197.43
185.14
186.87
159.14
129.36
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
197.43
185.14
186.87
159.14
129.36
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
19.41
14.17
11.44
7.92
12.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Interglobe Aviation Ltd
INDIGO
4,359.7
|0
|1,68,636.8
|-2,662.1
|0
|22,438.4
|166.86
Raymond Ltd
RAYMOND
510.45
|0
|3,395.93
|-18.92
|0
|1.36
|268.37
TAAL Tech Ltd
TAALTECH
3,320.6
|19.37
|1,035.48
|17.14
|1.05
|55.09
|680.2
Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd
GLOBALVECT
160.1
|0
|224.91
|-5.59
|0
|127.51
|-5.78
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / WTD
Salil Taneja
Independent Director
Arvind Nanda
Independent Director
Shyam Powar
Independent Director
Deepa Mathur
Independent Director
Anil Kumar Sahu
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
NARAYAN VITHAL KARBHASE
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Aditya Oza
2nd Floor MMPDA Tower,
184 Royapettah High Court,
Tamil Nadu - 600014
Tel: 91-44-42926200
Website: http://www.taalent.co.in
Email: secretarial@taalent.co.in
BNo 202 Akshay Compl,
Off Dhole Patil Road, Near Ganesh Mandir,
Pune-411001
Tel: 91-20-26051629
Website: www.linkintime.co.in
Email: pune@linkintime.co.in
Summary
TAAL Enterprises Limited (TEL) was incorporated in July, 2014.TEL was earlier a wholly owned subsidiary of Taneja Aerospace and Aviation Limited(TAAL). The Company is holding Non Scheduled Operators P...
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Reports by TAAL Tech Ltd
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