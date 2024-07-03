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TAAL Tech Ltd Share Price Live

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3,320.6
(-3.15%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3,411.5
  • Day's High3,474.6
  • 52 Wk High3,949.9
  • Prev. Close3,428.5
  • Day's Low3,300
  • 52 Wk Low 2,616.1
  • Turnover (lac)35.72
  • P/E19.37
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value232.27
  • EPS171.55
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,034.81
  • Div. Yield1.05
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

TAAL Tech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Air Transport Service

Open

₹3,411.5

Prev. Close

₹3,428.5

Turnover(Lac.)

₹35.72

Day's High

₹3,474.6

Day's Low

₹3,300

52 Week's High

₹3,949.9

52 Week's Low

₹2,616.1

Book Value

₹232.27

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,034.81

P/E

19.37

EPS

171.55

Divi. Yield

1.05

TAAL Tech Ltd Corporate Action

4 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Aug, 2025

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20 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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6 Jan 2026

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 35

Record Date: 16 Jan, 2026

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TAAL Tech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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TAAL Tech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:48 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.80%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.80%

Non-Promoter- 2.64%

Institutions: 2.64%

Non-Institutions: 46.55%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

TAAL Tech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

3.12

3.12

3.12

3.12

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15.52

14.35

12.69

12.04

Net Worth

18.64

17.47

15.81

15.16

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

4.25

6.39

6.81

yoy growth (%)

-100

-33.46

-6.22

-13.86

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.09

-1.18

-0.52

-1.29

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

10.38

-0.34

0.61

-2.74

Depreciation

-0.03

-1.42

-0.01

-0.01

Tax paid

-0.73

0

-0.1

0

Working capital

13.53

-3.57

0.42

-2.27

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-33.46

-6.22

-13.86

Op profit growth

-247.68

-116.58

-38.37

315.25

EBIT growth

13,852.29

-91.99

-139.17

1,886.26

Net profit growth

-269.12

-1,235.78

-115.79

535.43

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

197.43

185.14

186.87

159.14

129.36

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

197.43

185.14

186.87

159.14

129.36

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

19.41

14.17

11.44

7.92

12.01

TAAL Tech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Interglobe Aviation Ltd

INDIGO

4,359.7

01,68,636.8-2,662.1022,438.4166.86

Raymond Ltd

RAYMOND

510.45

03,395.93-18.9201.36268.37

TAAL Tech Ltd

TAALTECH

3,320.6

19.371,035.4817.141.0555.09680.2

Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd

GLOBALVECT

160.1

0224.91-5.590127.51-5.78

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT TAAL Tech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director / WTD

Salil Taneja

Independent Director

Arvind Nanda

Independent Director

Shyam Powar

Independent Director

Deepa Mathur

Independent Director

Anil Kumar Sahu

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

NARAYAN VITHAL KARBHASE

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Aditya Oza

Registered Office

2nd Floor MMPDA Tower,

184 Royapettah High Court,

Tamil Nadu - 600014

Tel: 91-44-42926200

Website: http://www.taalent.co.in

Email: secretarial@taalent.co.in

Registrar Office

BNo 202 Akshay Compl,

Off Dhole Patil Road, Near Ganesh Mandir,

Pune-411001

Tel: 91-20-26051629

Website: www.linkintime.co.in

Email: pune@linkintime.co.in

Summary

TAAL Enterprises Limited (TEL) was incorporated in July, 2014.TEL was earlier a wholly owned subsidiary of Taneja Aerospace and Aviation Limited(TAAL). The Company is holding Non Scheduled Operators P...
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Reports by TAAL Tech Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the TAAL Tech Ltd share price today?

The TAAL Tech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3320.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of TAAL Tech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of TAAL Tech Ltd is ₹1034.81 Cr. as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of TAAL Tech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of TAAL Tech Ltd is 19.37 and 4.88 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of TAAL Tech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a TAAL Tech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of TAAL Tech Ltd is ₹2616.1 and ₹3949.9 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of TAAL Tech Ltd?

TAAL Tech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 11.21% and 1 Month at 12.45%.

What is the shareholding pattern of TAAL Tech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of TAAL Tech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.80 %
Institutions - 2.65 %
Public - 46.55 %

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