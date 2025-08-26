AGM 26/08/2025 Notice of 11th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Tuesday, August 26, 2025 at 12:00 P.M. (IST) through VC/OAVM mode. Proceedings of the 11th Annual General Meeting of the TAAL Enterprises Limited (Company) held today i.e Tuesday, August 26, 2025 at 12:00 p.m. through Video Conferencing (VC). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:26.08.2025) Voting Results of the 11th Annual General Meeting of the TAAL Enterprises Limited held on August 26, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:28.08.2025)