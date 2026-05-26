|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|26 May 2026
|20 May 2026
|TAAL Tech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31 2026. Approval of the Financial (Standalone and Consolidated) Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:26.05.2026)
|Board Meeting
|10 Feb 2026
|4 Feb 2026
|Quarterly Results 1.The appointment of M/s. TLB & Co. (Firm Registration No. 016505S), Chartered Accountants, as Statutory Auditors of the Company to fill up the casual vacancy caused due to the merger of M/s. V. P. Thacker & Co., (Firm Registration No. 118696W), Chartered Accountants, the existing Statutory Auditors. 2. Considered and Approved the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025 Declaration of Financial (Standalone and Consolidated) Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:10.02.2026)
|Board Meeting
|6 Jan 2026
|29 Dec 2025
|TAAL Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/01/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal of Second Interim Dividend for FY 2025-26. Declaration of 2nd Interim Dividend for Financial Year 2025-26 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 05.01.2026)
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2025
|5 Nov 2025
|TAAL Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2025. Approval of Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) financial statements for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025. (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 11/11/2025)
|Board Meeting
|4 Aug 2025
|29 Jul 2025
|TAAL Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2025. 2. To consider and approve the restated financial statements (Standalone and Consolidated) w.e.f. April 01 2023 (Appointed date) upto March 31 2025 along with the Auditors report Pursuant to the Amalgamation of the TAAL Tech India Private Limited (Transferor Company) with TAAL Enterprises Limited (Transferee Company). 1. Approval of Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) financial statements for quarter ended June 30, 2025 2. Approval of Restated financial statements w.e.f April 01, 2023 upto March 31, 2025 3. Appointment of Mr. Salil Taneja as Chairman and Managing Director of the Company 4. Appointment of the Statutory Auditors of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/08/2025)
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.