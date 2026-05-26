Board Meeting 26 May 2026 20 May 2026

TAAL Tech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31 2026. Approval of the Financial (Standalone and Consolidated) Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:26.05.2026)

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2026 4 Feb 2026

Quarterly Results 1.The appointment of M/s. TLB & Co. (Firm Registration No. 016505S), Chartered Accountants, as Statutory Auditors of the Company to fill up the casual vacancy caused due to the merger of M/s. V. P. Thacker & Co., (Firm Registration No. 118696W), Chartered Accountants, the existing Statutory Auditors. 2. Considered and Approved the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025 Declaration of Financial (Standalone and Consolidated) Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:10.02.2026)

Board Meeting 6 Jan 2026 29 Dec 2025

TAAL Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/01/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal of Second Interim Dividend for FY 2025-26. Declaration of 2nd Interim Dividend for Financial Year 2025-26 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 05.01.2026)

Board Meeting 11 Nov 2025 5 Nov 2025

TAAL Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2025. Approval of Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) financial statements for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025. (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 11/11/2025)

Board Meeting 4 Aug 2025 29 Jul 2025