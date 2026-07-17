|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|30 Jun 2026
|22 Jul 2026
|EGM 22/07/2026 Notice of EOGM Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company and Corrigendum to the Notice of the ExtraOrdinary General Meeting of Sattva Sukun Lifecare Limited (the Company) scheduled to be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2023 at 02:00 PM . (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 17.07.2026) Proceeding of EOGM (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 22.07.2026). Voting Result and Scrutinizer Report. (As per BSE announcement dated on : 24.07.2026)
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