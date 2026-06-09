Team India Guaranty Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
9
9
9
9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
38.77
36.43
34.65
33.71
Net Worth
47.77
45.43
43.65
42.71
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
47.77
45.43
43.65
42.71
Fixed Assets
0
0.07
0.07
0.07
Intangible Assets
Investments
29.51
23.3
41.09
30.55
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1.07
1.12
2.38
11.75
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0.22
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
1.24
1.19
2.44
11.6
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.17
-0.07
-0.06
-0.07
Cash
17.18
20.94
0.12
0.34
Total Assets
47.76
45.43
43.66
42.71
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.