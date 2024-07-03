Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorFinance
Open₹254.9
Prev. Close₹248.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹8.38
Day's High₹254.9
Day's Low₹231
52 Week's High₹332.55
52 Week's Low₹160.15
Book Value₹53.92
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)224.12
P/E310.44
EPS0.8
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
9
9
9
9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
38.77
36.43
34.65
33.71
Net Worth
47.77
45.43
43.65
42.71
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-4.1
4.31
11.97
-0.06
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2003
|Mar-2002
Gross Sales
0.82
0.75
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
0.82
0.75
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
2.14
1.99
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
871.1
|31.99
|5,42,218.36
|4,839.5
|0.69
|18,309.62
|165.63
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,674.6
|186.69
|2,67,427.9
|16.01
|0.09
|46.73
|63.61
Shriram Finance Ltd
SHRIRAMFIN
896.65
|21.1
|2,10,966.55
|3,013.57
|0.96
|12,302.04
|447.64
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd
ICICIAMC
3,233.5
|48.46
|1,59,833.32
|763.42
|3.16
|1,517.01
|84.39
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
228.86
|222.33
|1,51,211.94
|80.04
|0.25
|134.79
|56.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Ashok Anant Paranjpe
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sreedevi Pillai
Executive Director
Niru Kanodia
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Satish Maruti Mangutkar
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
SURAJKUMAR OMPRAKASH SARAOGI
Non Executive Director
Anita Malusare
5th Flr Times Tower Kamala Mil,
Senapati Bapat Marg LowerParel,
Maharashtra - 400013
Tel: 91-22-65131731
Website: http://www.timesguarantylimited.com
Email: Shweta.chaturvedi@timesgroup.com
C-13 Pannalal Silk,
Mills Cmpd LBS Marg, Bhandup West,
Mumbai - 400 078
Tel: 91-022-25963838
Website: www.linkintime.co.in
Email: rnt.helpdesk@linkintime.co.in/mumbai@linkintime.co.in
Summary
Team India Guaranty Limited was initially incorporated as Times Guaranty Financials Limited on November 27, 1989 and received Certificate of Commencement of Business on December 4, 1989 and became act...
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Reports by Team India Guaranty Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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