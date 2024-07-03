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Team India Guaranty Ltd Share Price Live

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249.3
(0.32%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open254.9
  • Day's High254.9
  • 52 Wk High332.55
  • Prev. Close248.5
  • Day's Low231
  • 52 Wk Low 160.15
  • Turnover (lac)8.38
  • P/E310.44
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value53.92
  • EPS0.8
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)224.12
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Team India Guaranty Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

₹254.9

Prev. Close

₹248.5

Turnover(Lac.)

₹8.38

Day's High

₹254.9

Day's Low

₹231

52 Week's High

₹332.55

52 Week's Low

₹160.15

Book Value

₹53.92

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

224.12

P/E

310.44

EPS

0.8

Divi. Yield

0

Team India Guaranty Ltd Corporate Action

13 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Aug, 2025

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21 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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22 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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Team India Guaranty Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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Team India Guaranty Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:30 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.91%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.91%

Non-Promoter- 2.13%

Institutions: 2.13%

Non-Institutions: 22.95%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Team India Guaranty Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

9

9

9

9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

38.77

36.43

34.65

33.71

Net Worth

47.77

45.43

43.65

42.71

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-4.1

4.31

11.97

-0.06

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2003Mar-2002

Gross Sales

0.82

0.75

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

0.82

0.75

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

2.14

1.99

Team India Guaranty Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

871.1

31.995,42,218.364,839.50.6918,309.62165.63

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,674.6

186.692,67,427.916.010.0946.7363.61

Shriram Finance Ltd

SHRIRAMFIN

896.65

21.12,10,966.553,013.570.9612,302.04447.64

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICIAMC

3,233.5

48.461,59,833.32763.423.161,517.0184.39

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

228.86

222.331,51,211.9480.040.25134.7956.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Team India Guaranty Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Ashok Anant Paranjpe

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sreedevi Pillai

Executive Director

Niru Kanodia

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Satish Maruti Mangutkar

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

SURAJKUMAR OMPRAKASH SARAOGI

Non Executive Director

Anita Malusare

Registered Office

5th Flr Times Tower Kamala Mil,

Senapati Bapat Marg LowerParel,

Maharashtra - 400013

Tel: 91-22-65131731

Website: http://www.timesguarantylimited.com

Email: Shweta.chaturvedi@timesgroup.com

Registrar Office

C-13 Pannalal Silk,

Mills Cmpd LBS Marg, Bhandup West,

Mumbai - 400 078

Tel: 91-022-25963838

Website: www.linkintime.co.in

Email: rnt.helpdesk@linkintime.co.in/mumbai@linkintime.co.in

Summary

Team India Guaranty Limited was initially incorporated as Times Guaranty Financials Limited on November 27, 1989 and received Certificate of Commencement of Business on December 4, 1989 and became act...
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Reports by Team India Guaranty Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Team India Guaranty Ltd share price today?

The Team India Guaranty Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹249.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Team India Guaranty Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Team India Guaranty Ltd is ₹224.12 Cr. as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Team India Guaranty Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Team India Guaranty Ltd is 310.44 and 4.60 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Team India Guaranty Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Team India Guaranty Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Team India Guaranty Ltd is ₹160.15 and ₹332.55 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Team India Guaranty Ltd?

Team India Guaranty Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.65%, 3 Years at 64.50%, 1 Year at 45.18%, 6 Month at -20.10%, 3 Month at -2.48% and 1 Month at -1.62%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Team India Guaranty Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Team India Guaranty Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.92 %
Institutions - 2.13 %
Public - 22.95 %

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