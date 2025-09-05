Approved the convening of the 35th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to transact the business as set out in the Notice. The 35th AGM is scheduled to be held on Friday, 12th September 2025 at 03:00 p.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). The Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from Saturday, 06th September 2025 to Friday, 12th September 2025 (both days inclusive) for th purpose of the 35th AGM. The cut-off date for determining the eligibility of members to vote electronically at the 35th AGM has been fixed as Friday, 05th September 2025. The remote e-voting period will commence from 09:00 a.m. (IST) on Tuesday, 09th September 2025 and conclude at 05:00 p.m. (IST) on Thursday, 11th September 2025, after which voting through electronic means will not be permitted.; Appointed Aabid & Co., represented by CS Mohammed Aabid (COP No. 6625), as the Scrutinizer to oversee the remote e-voting process in a fair and transparent manner. Please find enclosed herewith corrigendum to the Notice of 35th Annual General Meeting to be held on 12 September 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:05.09.2025) We would like to inform you that the 35th Annual General Meeting of Team India Guaranty Limited (formerly known as Times Guaranty Limited) was held on Friday 12th September 2025 at 3.00 p.m. through video conference. In accordant with the Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 we are submitting herewith the summary of the proceeding of the 35th AGM of the Company (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 12/09/2025) In continuation to our letter dated 12th September 2025 wherein we submitted the outcome of the 35th AGM of the company, we wish to inform you that the all the resolutions have been passed by the members with the requisite majority. Please find enclosed herewith the following. 1. Scrutinizer Consolidated Report dated 12th September 2025 on e-voting during the AGM issued by Aabid & Co., Practicing Company Secretaries in respect of the 35th AGM of the Company. 2. Details regarding the voting results of the business transacted at the said meeting pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 13/09/2025)