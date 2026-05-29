Board Meeting 29 May 2026 22 May 2026

Team India Guaranty Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 29th May 2026 inter alia to; 1. Consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2026 along with the Audit Report thereon; and 2. Consider and transit any other business as may be placed before the Board. Further as intimated by our letter dated 20th March 2026 in view of the declaration of financial results the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company for its designated persons has been closed with effect from Wednesday 01st April 2026 and will remain closed till the end of 48 hours after the declaration of said financial results to the Stock Exchange(s). Kindly take the above intimation on your records.

Board Meeting 4 Mar 2026 4 Mar 2026

Dear Sir/Madam, With reference to the captioned subject, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on Wednesday, 04th March, 2026, considered the proposal for preferential allotment of 22,48,270 Equity Shares at an issue price of Rs. 285/- per share, for which in-principle approvals have been received from NSE and BSE. However, as only 62.14% of the requisite consideration (in the form of shares) has been received, the proposed allotment is not being undertaken at this stage. Accordingly, the proposed allotment to the shareholders of 4A Financial Technologies Private Limited and the proposed acquisition of 4A Financial Technologies Private Limited stand deferred and may be revisited in the future. There is no change in the paid-up equity share capital of the Company. The meeting commenced at 08:00 p.m. and concluded at 09:53 p.m. Kindly take the above intimation on record.

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2026 6 Feb 2026

Team India Guaranty Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 13th February 2026 to consider and approve inter aliato; 1. Consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2025 along with the Limited Review Report; and 2. Consider and transit any other business as may be placed before the Board. Further as intimated by our letter dated 24th December 2025 in view of the declaration of financial results the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company for its designated persons has been closed with effect from Thursday 01st January 2026 and will remain closed till the end of 48 hours after the declaration of said financial results to the Stock Exchange(s). Dear Sir/Madam, Pursuant to Regulation 30, 33 and other applicable provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, read with various circulars issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India and Stock Exchanges and our letter dated February 06, 2026, we enclose herewith: Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December, 2025, (Results) along with the Limited Review Report. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 03:56 p.m. and concluded at 04:27 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.02.2026)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2025 6 Nov 2025

Team India Guaranty Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 14th November 2025 to consider and approve inter aliato; 1. Consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September 2025 along with the Limited Review Report; and 2. Consider and transit any other business as may be placed before the Board. Further as intimated by our letter dated 26th September 2025 in view of the declaration of financial results the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company for its designated persons has been closed from end of day of Tuesday 30th September 2025 and will remain closed till the end of 48 hours after the declaration of said financial results to the Stock Exchange(s). Pursuant to Regulation 30, 33, and other applicable provisions of Securities and Exchange of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulation 2015 read with various circulars issued by the Securities and Exchange and our letter dated November 06th 2025, we enclose herewith. Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended 30th September 2025 (Results) along with the Limited Review Report. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 3:49 p.m. and concluded at 04:09 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:14.11.2025)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2025 6 Aug 2025

Quarterly Results-Times Guaranty Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to inform you that, pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company, is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 05th August, 2025, to consider and approve, inter alia,to; 1. Consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2025 along with the Limited Review Report; and 2. Consider and transit any other businesses, as may be placed before the Board. Further, as intimated by our letter dated 26th June, 2025, in view of the declaration of financial results, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company for its designated persons has been closed from Tuesday, 1st July, 2025 and will remain closed till the end of 48 hours after the declaration of said financial results, to the Stock Exchange(s) Times Guaranty Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve In continuation of our earlier intimation dated 05th August 2025, we wish to inform you that, pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of Team India Guaranty Limited (formerly known as Times Guaranty Limited) (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 13th August 2025. In addition to the matters already intimated, the Board will also consider the following additional agenda item at the said meeting: To consider transactions involving the Company, which may include issuance of equity shares and/or any other securities of the Company, through a preferential issue, for consideration other than cash, subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required, including approval of the shareholders, which shall be taken through requisite means as may be approved by the Board of Directors of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:08.08.2025) Team India Guaranty Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 13, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 13.08.2025)

Board Meeting 11 Jun 2025 11 Jun 2025