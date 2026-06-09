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Team24 Consumer Products Ltd Balance Sheet

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29
(-0.03%)
Jun 9, 2026|07:37:00 PM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

25.65

11.65

11.65

11.65

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-12.81

-15.35

-14.97

-14.57

Net Worth

12.84

-3.7

-3.32

-2.92

Minority Interest

Debt

0

3.81

3.44

2.95

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

12.84

0.11

0.12

0.02

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.09

0.03

0.1

0.02

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0.1

0.1

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.11

0.13

0.11

0.05

Sundry Creditors

-0.02

0

-0.01

-0.03

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

0

-0.1

-0.1

-0.1

Cash

12.76

0.08

0.01

0

Total Assets

12.85

0.11

0.11

0.02

Kore Foods : related Articles

No Record Found

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