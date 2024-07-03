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Team24 Consumer Products Ltd Share Price Live

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29.99
(3.38%)
Jun 9, 2026|02:51:00 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

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  • Open29.99
  • Day's High29.99
  • 52 Wk High37.23
  • Prev. Close29.01
  • Day's Low29.99
  • 52 Wk Low 24
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E241.75
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value5.12
  • EPS0.12
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)76.92
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Team24 Consumer Products Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

₹29.99

Prev. Close

₹29.01

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0

Day's High

₹29.99

Day's Low

₹29.99

52 Week's High

₹37.23

52 Week's Low

₹24

Book Value

₹5.12

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

76.92

P/E

241.75

EPS

0.12

Divi. Yield

0

Team24 Consumer Products Ltd Corporate Action

10 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Sep, 2025

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25 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 May 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

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Team24 Consumer Products Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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Team24 Consumer Products Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:41 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.92%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.92%

Non-Promoter- 0.10%

Institutions: 0.10%

Non-Institutions: 25.97%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Team24 Consumer Products Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

25.65

11.65

11.65

11.65

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-12.81

-15.35

-14.97

-14.57

Net Worth

12.84

-3.7

-3.32

-2.92

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.13

0.32

0.16

0

yoy growth (%)

-57.4

100

1,543.78

-98.28

Raw materials

0

0

0

-0.07

As % of sales

0

0

0

809.32

Employee costs

-0.14

-0.15

-0.14

-0.17

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.25

-0.22

-0.15

-0.31

Depreciation

-0.08

-0.09

-0.09

-0.09

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.14

0.66

0.08

1.12

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-57.4

100

1,543.78

-98.28

Op profit growth

43.09

-26

-64.5

-71.62

EBIT growth

28.93

104.65

-71.01

-86.64

Net profit growth

-166.01

-351.17

-51.46

-82.6

View Ratios

No Record Found

Team24 Consumer Products Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,109.2

32.474,95,575.792,9301.9415,599209.49

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

1,399.45

78.272,69,857.951,114.110.866,723.7527.53

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

521.85

63.331,76,505.12787.910.294,500.5555.47

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

5,079.15

47.761,22,340.62685.471.784,512.36192.68

Marico Ltd

MARICO

808.65

54.091,04,988.73360.52,20544.73

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Team24 Consumer Products Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman(Non Exe)&Dir(Non-Ind)

Sayed Abbas

Executive Director & MD

MANZOOR BUTT

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

SACHIN RANE

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Sakshi Jalan

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ganesh Shenoy

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pooja Gopal Shirodkar

Registered Office

Vision House,

Tivim Industrial Estate Mapusa,

Goa - 403526

Tel: 91-0832-2257347

Website: http://www.philproducts.com, www.korefoods.in

Email: pjoshi@philproducts.com; companysecretary@korefood

Registrar Office

Plot No B-5 MIDC,

Part B Cross Lane, Marol Andheri(E),

Mumbai-400093

Tel: 91-22-6671 2151

Website: www.dfssl.com

Email: marketing@dfssl.com/investorsqry@dfssl.com

Summary

Team24 Consumer Products Limited was initially incorporated as Phil Corporation Limited in January, 1983. The name of the Company was changed from Phil Corporation Limited to Kore Foods Limited in Mar...
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Reports by Team24 Consumer Products Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Team24 Consumer Products Ltd share price today?

The Team24 Consumer Products Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹29.99 today.

What is the Market Cap of Team24 Consumer Products Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Team24 Consumer Products Ltd is ₹76.92 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Team24 Consumer Products Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Team24 Consumer Products Ltd is 241.75 and 5.66 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Team24 Consumer Products Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Team24 Consumer Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Team24 Consumer Products Ltd is ₹24 and ₹37.23 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Team24 Consumer Products Ltd?

Team24 Consumer Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 63.94%, 3 Years at 54.74%, 1 Year at 6.97%, 6 Month at -3.27%, 3 Month at 7.25% and 1 Month at 0.66%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Team24 Consumer Products Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Team24 Consumer Products Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.93 %
Institutions - 0.10 %
Public - 25.97 %

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