Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorFMCG
Open₹29.99
Prev. Close₹29.01
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹29.99
Day's Low₹29.99
52 Week's High₹37.23
52 Week's Low₹24
Book Value₹5.12
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)76.92
P/E241.75
EPS0.12
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
25.65
11.65
11.65
11.65
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-12.81
-15.35
-14.97
-14.57
Net Worth
12.84
-3.7
-3.32
-2.92
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.13
0.32
0.16
0
yoy growth (%)
-57.4
100
1,543.78
-98.28
Raw materials
0
0
0
-0.07
As % of sales
0
0
0
809.32
Employee costs
-0.14
-0.15
-0.14
-0.17
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.25
-0.22
-0.15
-0.31
Depreciation
-0.08
-0.09
-0.09
-0.09
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.14
0.66
0.08
1.12
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-57.4
100
1,543.78
-98.28
Op profit growth
43.09
-26
-64.5
-71.62
EBIT growth
28.93
104.65
-71.01
-86.64
Net profit growth
-166.01
-351.17
-51.46
-82.6
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,109.2
|32.47
|4,95,575.79
|2,930
|1.94
|15,599
|209.49
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
1,399.45
|78.27
|2,69,857.95
|1,114.11
|0.86
|6,723.75
|27.53
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
521.85
|63.33
|1,76,505.12
|787.91
|0.29
|4,500.55
|55.47
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
5,079.15
|47.76
|1,22,340.62
|685.47
|1.78
|4,512.36
|192.68
Marico Ltd
MARICO
808.65
|54.09
|1,04,988.7
|336
|0.5
|2,205
|44.73
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman(Non Exe)&Dir(Non-Ind)
Sayed Abbas
Executive Director & MD
MANZOOR BUTT
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
SACHIN RANE
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Sakshi Jalan
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ganesh Shenoy
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pooja Gopal Shirodkar
Vision House,
Tivim Industrial Estate Mapusa,
Goa - 403526
Tel: 91-0832-2257347
Website: http://www.philproducts.com, www.korefoods.in
Email: pjoshi@philproducts.com; companysecretary@korefood
Plot No B-5 MIDC,
Part B Cross Lane, Marol Andheri(E),
Mumbai-400093
Tel: 91-22-6671 2151
Website: www.dfssl.com
Email: marketing@dfssl.com/investorsqry@dfssl.com
Summary
Team24 Consumer Products Limited was initially incorporated as Phil Corporation Limited in January, 1983. The name of the Company was changed from Phil Corporation Limited to Kore Foods Limited in Mar...
Read More
Reports by Team24 Consumer Products Ltd
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