AGM 29/09/2025 Summary proceeding of 42 nd AGM of the company held on September 29,2025 (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 29/09/2025) Voting Results of the 42nd Annual General Meeting of the Company under Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 30/09/2025)