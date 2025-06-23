|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|30 May 2025
|23 Jun 2025
|This is to inform that the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company will be held on Monday, June 23, 2025 at 09.30 a.m. at the Registered office of the Company situated at Vision House, Tivim Industrial Estate, Mapusa, Goa 403 526. Outcome of Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held on June 23, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :23.06.2025) We submit herewith the voting results of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on Monday, June 23, 2025 along with Scrutinizers report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/06/2025)
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IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.