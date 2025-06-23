This is to inform that the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company will be held on Monday, June 23, 2025 at 09.30 a.m. at the Registered office of the Company situated at Vision House, Tivim Industrial Estate, Mapusa, Goa 403 526. Outcome of Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held on June 23, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :23.06.2025) We submit herewith the voting results of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on Monday, June 23, 2025 along with Scrutinizers report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/06/2025)