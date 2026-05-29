|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2026
|25 May 2026
|Team24 Consumer Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on Friday May 29 2026 to inter-alia consider and approve the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31 2026.
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2026
|9 Feb 2026
|Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI Listing Regulations we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday February 12 2026 to inter-alia consider and approve the un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31 2025. we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Thursday, February 12, 2026 has inter alia considered and approved the Following Matters: 1. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025 (Enclosed herewith as Annexure l) The Board of Directors took note of the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors on the Unaudited Financial Results for the third quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2025 (enclosed herewith as Annexure I). 2. The Company has opened a new administrative Office at Silvio Heights, P9, Santa Inez, Panaji, Panjim - Goa 403001 IN to further strengthen its presence and business operations in the region. effective from February 12, 2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:12.02.2026)
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2025
|7 Nov 2025
|Team24 Consumer Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve The Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on September 30 2025. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, November 12, 2025, has inter alia considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025 (Unaudited Financial Results). The Board of the Directors of the company at its meeting held on November 12, 2025 has considered and approved the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended September 30,2025. We are hereby submitting a revised intimation as the complete financial statements were inadvertently not attached with the earlier submission. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 13.11.2025)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2025
|8 Aug 2025
|Quarterly Results-Kore Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve un-audited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 Outcome of Board Meeting for consideration and approval of unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13.08.2025)
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