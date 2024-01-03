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TIPCO Engineering India Ltd Balance Sheet

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

0.02

0.02

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

33.07

12.47

2.56

0

Net Worth

33.09

12.49

2.57

0.01

Minority Interest

Debt

37.22

25.68

8.42

0.06

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

70.31

38.17

10.99

0.07

Fixed Assets

34.15

3.51

0.78

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.57

0.1

0.01

0

Networking Capital

34.16

30.51

10.02

0

Inventories

31.24

12.49

7.18

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

26.22

25.64

10.43

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

7.34

19.93

9.47

0

Sundry Creditors

-11.55

-22.96

-12.26

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-19.09

-4.59

-4.8

0

Cash

1.43

4.04

0.16

0.07

Total Assets

70.31

38.16

10.97

0.07

TIPCO Engineering India Ltd : related Articles

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