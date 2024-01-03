TIPCO Engineering India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.02
0.02
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
33.07
12.47
2.56
0
Net Worth
33.09
12.49
2.57
0.01
Minority Interest
Debt
37.22
25.68
8.42
0.06
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
70.31
38.17
10.99
0.07
Fixed Assets
34.15
3.51
0.78
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.57
0.1
0.01
0
Networking Capital
34.16
30.51
10.02
0
Inventories
31.24
12.49
7.18
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
26.22
25.64
10.43
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
7.34
19.93
9.47
0
Sundry Creditors
-11.55
-22.96
-12.26
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-19.09
-4.59
-4.8
0
Cash
1.43
4.04
0.16
0.07
Total Assets
70.31
38.16
10.97
0.07
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.