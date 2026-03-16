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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.02
0.02
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
33.07
12.47
2.56
0
Net Worth
33.09
12.49
2.57
0.01
Minority Interest
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Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
4,587.1
|56.92
|1,28,814.84
|453.1
|1.11
|3,006.24
|264.73
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd
APLAPOLLO
1,892.45
|108.96
|53,696.2
|119.74
|0.3
|3,746
|113.65
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
2,419.75
|34.39
|47,553.99
|188.99
|0.14
|2,033.41
|285.68
Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd
KIRLOSENG
1,467.35
|45.06
|21,111.24
|85.32
|0.45
|1,380.61
|219
Welspun Corp Ltd
WELCORP
796.65
|27.86
|21,103.25
|161.03
|0.62
|2,378.16
|180.24
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
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P.No.1658 Phase-I Sector 38-,
Industrial Estate Rai Dt PSRai,
Haryana - 131029
Tel: +91 99966 35489
Website: https://tipcoengineering.com/
Email: investors@tipcoengineering.com
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Summary
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Reports by TIPCO Engineering India Ltd
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