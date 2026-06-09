Tips Music Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
12.78
12.84
12.84
12.97
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
196.76
166.66
123.34
89.43
Net Worth
209.54
179.5
136.18
102.4
Minority Interest
Debt
3.45
5.01
3.84
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.11
0.34
0.02
0
Total Liabilities
214.1
184.85
140.04
102.4
Fixed Assets
7.31
7.97
5.11
6.51
Intangible Assets
Investments
95.49
91.28
13.12
5.44
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.57
0.9
0.56
0.39
Networking Capital
68.52
-46.5
25.5
28.14
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
27.48
26.34
20.27
17.92
Debtor Days
48.24
Other Current Assets
167.45
81.53
57.91
54.59
Sundry Creditors
-19.36
-14.68
-15.96
-4.18
Creditor Days
11.25
Other Current Liabilities
-107.05
-139.69
-36.72
-40.19
Cash
41.21
131.19
95.73
61.93
Total Assets
214.1
184.84
140.02
102.41
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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