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Tips Music Ltd Balance Sheet

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671.7
(2.35%)
Jun 9, 2026|08:29:54 PM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

12.78

12.84

12.84

12.97

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

196.76

166.66

123.34

89.43

Net Worth

209.54

179.5

136.18

102.4

Minority Interest

Debt

3.45

5.01

3.84

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

1.11

0.34

0.02

0

Total Liabilities

214.1

184.85

140.04

102.4

Fixed Assets

7.31

7.97

5.11

6.51

Intangible Assets

Investments

95.49

91.28

13.12

5.44

Deferred Tax Asset Net

1.57

0.9

0.56

0.39

Networking Capital

68.52

-46.5

25.5

28.14

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

27.48

26.34

20.27

17.92

Debtor Days

48.24

Other Current Assets

167.45

81.53

57.91

54.59

Sundry Creditors

-19.36

-14.68

-15.96

-4.18

Creditor Days

11.25

Other Current Liabilities

-107.05

-139.69

-36.72

-40.19

Cash

41.21

131.19

95.73

61.93

Total Assets

214.1

184.84

140.02

102.41

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