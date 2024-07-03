No Record Found
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SectorEntertainment
Open₹669
Prev. Close₹656.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹97.75
Day's High₹669
Day's Low₹657.65
52 Week's High₹726.75
52 Week's Low₹481.15
Book Value₹20.35
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8,463.73
P/E38.83
EPS16.96
Divi. Yield1.97
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
12.78
12.84
12.84
12.97
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
196.76
166.66
123.34
89.43
Net Worth
209.54
179.5
136.18
102.4
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
135.58
90.53
90.99
47.49
yoy growth (%)
49.76
-0.5
91.59
0.99
Raw materials
0
0
-28.66
-17.47
As % of sales
0
0
31.49
36.78
Employee costs
-6.25
-8.06
-7.42
-6.61
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
88.61
59.22
14.35
4
Depreciation
-0.74
-0.81
-1.17
-1.39
Tax paid
-24.06
-15.75
-3.01
-0.87
Working capital
9.95
44.43
-6.61
-28.79
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
49.76
-0.5
91.59
0.99
Op profit growth
56.31
-2,844.77
-120.97
-382.59
EBIT growth
49.7
304.7
37.71
-26.89
Net profit growth
48.5
283.34
262.27
5.03
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2004
|Mar-2003
|Mar-2002
|Mar-2001
Gross Sales
49.4
57.24
92.61
104.12
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
49.4
57.24
92.61
104.12
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
5.9
18.31
3.03
1.59
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
507.5
|13.6
|19,982.06
|218.64
|2.47
|848.48
|312.6
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
111.09
|82.93
|10,673.29
|-180.9
|1.8
|1,886.7
|109.97
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
966.4
|46.04
|9,476.79
|120.8
|0
|1,487
|747.13
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
456.9
|39.97
|8,848.03
|74.33
|0
|238.27
|81.99
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
656.3
|38.83
|8,417.71
|59.06
|1.97
|103.93
|20.33
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Kumar S Taurani
Executive Director
Ramesh S Taurani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Bijal Patel
Executive Director
Girish Taurani
Independent Director
Tara Subramaniam
Independent Director
Rajan Singh
Independent Director
CHANDRASHEKAR PONNUSWAMY
601 Durga Chambers 6th Floor,
278/E Linking Road Khar (W),
Maharashtra - 400052
Tel: 91-022-66431188
Website: http://www.tips.in
Email: response@tips.in
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com
Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com
Summary
Tips Music Limited, formerly known as Tips Industries Limited is a leading Company in the Media & Entertainment Industry, engaged in the production and distribution of films and leveraging its audio c...
Read More
Reports by Tips Music Ltd
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