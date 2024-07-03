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Tips Music Ltd Share Price Live

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662.1
(0.88%)
Jun 9, 2026|02:59:58 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open669
  • Day's High669
  • 52 Wk High726.75
  • Prev. Close656.3
  • Day's Low657.65
  • 52 Wk Low 481.15
  • Turnover (lac)97.75
  • P/E38.83
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value20.35
  • EPS16.96
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8,463.73
  • Div. Yield1.97
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Tips Music Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

₹669

Prev. Close

₹656.3

Turnover(Lac.)

₹97.75

Day's High

₹669

Day's Low

₹657.65

52 Week's High

₹726.75

52 Week's Low

₹481.15

Book Value

₹20.35

Face Value

₹1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8,463.73

P/E

38.83

EPS

16.96

Divi. Yield

1.97

Tips Music Ltd Corporate Action

3 Jul 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Jul, 2025

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19 Apr 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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19 Jan 2026

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 5

Record Date: 23 Jan, 2026

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Tips Music Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Tips Music Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:54 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.15%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.15%

Non-Promoter- 12.42%

Institutions: 12.42%

Non-Institutions: 23.42%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Tips Music Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

12.78

12.84

12.84

12.97

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

196.76

166.66

123.34

89.43

Net Worth

209.54

179.5

136.18

102.4

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

135.58

90.53

90.99

47.49

yoy growth (%)

49.76

-0.5

91.59

0.99

Raw materials

0

0

-28.66

-17.47

As % of sales

0

0

31.49

36.78

Employee costs

-6.25

-8.06

-7.42

-6.61

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

88.61

59.22

14.35

4

Depreciation

-0.74

-0.81

-1.17

-1.39

Tax paid

-24.06

-15.75

-3.01

-0.87

Working capital

9.95

44.43

-6.61

-28.79

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

49.76

-0.5

91.59

0.99

Op profit growth

56.31

-2,844.77

-120.97

-382.59

EBIT growth

49.7

304.7

37.71

-26.89

Net profit growth

48.5

283.34

262.27

5.03

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2004Mar-2003Mar-2002Mar-2001

Gross Sales

49.4

57.24

92.61

104.12

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

49.4

57.24

92.61

104.12

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

5.9

18.31

3.03

1.59

Tips Music Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

507.5

13.619,982.06218.642.47848.48312.6

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

111.09

82.9310,673.29-180.91.81,886.7109.97

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

966.4

46.049,476.79120.801,487747.13

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

456.9

39.978,848.0374.330238.2781.99

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

656.3

38.838,417.7159.061.97103.9320.33

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Tips Music Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Kumar S Taurani

Executive Director

Ramesh S Taurani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Bijal Patel

Executive Director

Girish Taurani

Independent Director

Tara Subramaniam

Independent Director

Rajan Singh

Independent Director

CHANDRASHEKAR PONNUSWAMY

Registered Office

601 Durga Chambers 6th Floor,

278/E Linking Road Khar (W),

Maharashtra - 400052

Tel: 91-022-66431188

Website: http://www.tips.in

Email: response@tips.in

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com

Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com

Summary

Tips Music Limited, formerly known as Tips Industries Limited is a leading Company in the Media & Entertainment Industry, engaged in the production and distribution of films and leveraging its audio c...
Read More

Reports by Tips Music Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Tips Music Ltd share price today?

The Tips Music Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹662.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Tips Music Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tips Music Ltd is ₹8463.73 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Tips Music Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Tips Music Ltd is 38.83 and 32.38 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Tips Music Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tips Music Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tips Music Ltd is ₹481.15 and ₹726.75 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Tips Music Ltd?

Tips Music Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 52.63%, 3 Years at 45.80%, 1 Year at -5.53%, 6 Month at 26.89%, 3 Month at 31.43% and 1 Month at 1.23%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Tips Music Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Tips Music Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.15 %
Institutions - 12.42 %
Public - 23.42 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Tips Music Ltd

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