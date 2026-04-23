Board Meeting 23 Apr 2026 19 Apr 2026

Tips Music Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/04/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for quarter and financial year ended March 31 2026 Audited financial Results for quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 23.04.2026)

Board Meeting 19 Jan 2026 13 Jan 2026

Tips Music Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/01/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2025 and Declaration of the third Interim Dividend if any for the financial year 2025-2026 and fixation of the Record Date for payment of third Interim Dividend if declared. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on : 19.01.2026)

Board Meeting 15 Oct 2025 9 Oct 2025

Tips Music Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/10/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2025 and Declaration of Second Interim Dividend if any for the financial year 2025-2026 and fixing the Record Date for the payment of the Second Interim Dividend if declared. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 14/10/2025)

Board Meeting 30 Jul 2025 24 Jul 2025