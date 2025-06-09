Dividend 19 Jan 2026 23 Jan 2026 23 Jan 2026 5 500 Interim 3

Declared the third interim dividend for the financial year 2025-2026 of Rs. 5/- per equity share (i.e. 500%) on the fully paid-up equity shares of the face value of Re. 1/- per share.Fixed Friday, January 23, 2026, as the Record Date towards payment of third Interim Dividend. The said Interim Dividend will be paid on or before February 13, 2026

Dividend 15 Oct 2025 20 Oct 2025 21 Oct 2025 4 400 Interim 2

Declared the second interim dividend for the financial year 2025-2026 of Rs. 4/- per equity share (i.e. 400%) on the fully paid-up equity shares of the face value of Re. 1/- per share. Fixed Tuesday, October 21, 2025, as the Record Date towards payment of second Interim Dividend. The said Interim Dividend will be paid on or before November 12, 2025.

Dividend 30 Jul 2025 5 Aug 2025 5 Aug 2025 4 400 Interim 1