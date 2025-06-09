|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|19 Jan 2026
|23 Jan 2026
|23 Jan 2026
|5
|500
|Interim 3
|Declared the third interim dividend for the financial year 2025-2026 of Rs. 5/- per equity share (i.e. 500%) on the fully paid-up equity shares of the face value of Re. 1/- per share.Fixed Friday, January 23, 2026, as the Record Date towards payment of third Interim Dividend. The said Interim Dividend will be paid on or before February 13, 2026
|Dividend
|15 Oct 2025
|20 Oct 2025
|21 Oct 2025
|4
|400
|Interim 2
|Declared the second interim dividend for the financial year 2025-2026 of Rs. 4/- per equity share (i.e. 400%) on the fully paid-up equity shares of the face value of Re. 1/- per share. Fixed Tuesday, October 21, 2025, as the Record Date towards payment of second Interim Dividend. The said Interim Dividend will be paid on or before November 12, 2025.
|Dividend
|30 Jul 2025
|5 Aug 2025
|5 Aug 2025
|4
|400
|Interim 1
|Declared the first interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26 of Rs. 4/- per equity share (i.e. 400%) on the fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Re. 1/- per share.
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