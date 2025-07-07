|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Jul 2025
|3 Jul 2025
|Intimation of 29th Annual General Meeting We wish to inform you that the 29th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company will be held on Wednesday, July 30, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). Pursuant to Regulation 34(1) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are submitting herewith the Notice of the 29th AGM and the Annual Report for the financial year 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/07/2025) Newspaper Advertisement in Mumbai Lakshadeep (Marathi) edition (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :10.07.2025) Proceeding of 29th Annual General Meeting held on July 30, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/07/2025)
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