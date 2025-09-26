AGM 26/09/2025 The Board approved the notice of 37th Annual General Meeting and to authorize Managing Director and/or Company Secretary to issue the same to all the shareholders. Outcome of 37th Annual General Meeting of Tirupati Tyres Limited (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/09/2025) Scrutinizer Report and Voting Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/09/2025)