Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorTyres
Open₹8.76
Prev. Close₹9.22
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.05
Day's High₹8.76
Day's Low₹8.76
52 Week's High₹14.04
52 Week's Low₹5.11
Book Value₹14.62
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)62.1
P/E20.49
EPS0.45
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
24.44
24.44
24.44
3.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
30.55
29.56
29.47
-2.25
Net Worth
54.99
54
53.91
1.19
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
4.4
7.26
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-39.36
-20.36
Raw materials
0
0
-4.2
-7
As % of sales
0
0
95.48
96.43
Employee costs
-0.02
0
-0.05
-0.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.69
-0.16
0
0.01
Depreciation
0
0
-0.02
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.01
-0.34
0.02
0.35
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
-39.36
-20.36
Op profit growth
311.55
-975.99
26.04
-89.68
EBIT growth
311.55
11,107.45
-114.65
-93.06
Net profit growth
311.55
11,107.45
-114.65
-89.96
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
MRF Ltd
MRF
1,22,838.85
|21.69
|52,097.71
|680.44
|0.19
|7,908.43
|48,222.73
Balkrishna Industries Ltd
BALKRISIND
2,094.45
|33.14
|40,489.32
|295.09
|0.38
|2,941.15
|567.26
Apollo Tyres Ltd
APOLLOTYRE
384.8
|13
|24,438.68
|903.37
|1.56
|5,236.97
|187.26
CEAT Ltd
CEATLTD
3,107.8
|14.52
|12,571.08
|283.55
|1.13
|4,035.85
|1,252.65
JK Tyre & Industries Ltd
JKTYRE
365
|12.04
|10,522.57
|203.65
|0
|3,902.61
|183.23
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director / Managing Director / CFO
Pavan Patel
Independent Non Exe. Director
KIRAN PARSOTAMBHAI MAKHECHA
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ashish bhai J Bechara
Chairman(Non Exe)&Dir(Non-Ind)
Nileshbhai Shyamlal Koshti
Independent Non Exe. Director
Akash Jitendrakumar Patel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pratiksha Soni
B1/A Utkarsh Co-op Hsg Society,
M A Road Andheri West,
Maharashtra - 400058
Tel: -
Website: http://www.tirupatityres.com
Email: tirupatityres1988@gmail.com; info@tirupatityresltd
D-153/A 1st Flr,
Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,
New Delhi-110020
Tel: 011 - 26812682 / 83
Website: www.skylinerta.com
Email: admin@skylinerta.com
Summary
Tirupati Innovar Limited was initially incorporated as Tirupati Tyres Limited in May 1988 to cater to diverse business divisions in the auto industry. The name of the Company has changed from Tirupati...
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Reports by Tirupati Innovar Limited
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