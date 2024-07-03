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Tirupati Innovar Limited Share Price Live

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8.76
(-4.99%)
Jun 9, 2026|03:12:00 PM

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Equities

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  • Open8.76
  • Day's High8.76
  • 52 Wk High14.04
  • Prev. Close9.22
  • Day's Low8.76
  • 52 Wk Low 5.11
  • Turnover (lac)1.05
  • P/E20.49
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value14.62
  • EPS0.45
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)62.1
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Tirupati Innovar Limited KEY RATIOS

Sector

Tyres

Open

₹8.76

Prev. Close

₹9.22

Turnover(Lac.)

₹1.05

Day's High

₹8.76

Day's Low

₹8.76

52 Week's High

₹14.04

52 Week's Low

₹5.11

Book Value

₹14.62

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

62.1

P/E

20.49

EPS

0.45

Divi. Yield

0

Tirupati Innovar Limited Corporate Action

14 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 Aug, 2025

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13 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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22 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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24 Apr 2026

12:00 AM

Rights

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Tirupati Innovar Limited NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Tirupati Innovar Limited SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:56 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Tirupati Innovar Limited FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

24.44

24.44

24.44

3.44

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

30.55

29.56

29.47

-2.25

Net Worth

54.99

54

53.91

1.19

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

4.4

7.26

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-39.36

-20.36

Raw materials

0

0

-4.2

-7

As % of sales

0

0

95.48

96.43

Employee costs

-0.02

0

-0.05

-0.04

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.69

-0.16

0

0.01

Depreciation

0

0

-0.02

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.01

-0.34

0.02

0.35

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

-39.36

-20.36

Op profit growth

311.55

-975.99

26.04

-89.68

EBIT growth

311.55

11,107.45

-114.65

-93.06

Net profit growth

311.55

11,107.45

-114.65

-89.96

View Ratios

No Record Found

Tirupati Innovar Limited Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

MRF Ltd

MRF

1,22,838.85

21.6952,097.71680.440.197,908.4348,222.73

Balkrishna Industries Ltd

BALKRISIND

2,094.45

33.1440,489.32295.090.382,941.15567.26

Apollo Tyres Ltd

APOLLOTYRE

384.8

1324,438.68903.371.565,236.97187.26

CEAT Ltd

CEATLTD

3,107.8

14.5212,571.08283.551.134,035.851,252.65

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd

JKTYRE

365

12.0410,522.57203.6503,902.61183.23

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Tirupati Innovar Limited

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director / Managing Director / CFO

Pavan Patel

Independent Non Exe. Director

KIRAN PARSOTAMBHAI MAKHECHA

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ashish bhai J Bechara

Chairman(Non Exe)&Dir(Non-Ind)

Nileshbhai Shyamlal Koshti

Independent Non Exe. Director

Akash Jitendrakumar Patel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pratiksha Soni

Registered Office

B1/A Utkarsh Co-op Hsg Society,

M A Road Andheri West,

Maharashtra - 400058

Tel: -

Website: http://www.tirupatityres.com

Email: tirupatityres1988@gmail.com; info@tirupatityresltd

Registrar Office

D-153/A 1st Flr,

Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,

New Delhi-110020

Tel: 011 - 26812682 / 83

Website: www.skylinerta.com

Email: admin@skylinerta.com

Summary

Tirupati Innovar Limited was initially incorporated as Tirupati Tyres Limited in May 1988 to cater to diverse business divisions in the auto industry. The name of the Company has changed from Tirupati...
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Reports by Tirupati Innovar Limited

Company FAQs

What is the Tirupati Innovar Limited share price today?

The Tirupati Innovar Limited shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8.76 today.

What is the Market Cap of Tirupati Innovar Limited?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tirupati Innovar Limited is ₹62.10 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Tirupati Innovar Limited?

The PE and PB ratios of Tirupati Innovar Limited is 20.49 and 0.63 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Tirupati Innovar Limited?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tirupati Innovar Limited stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tirupati Innovar Limited is ₹5.11 and ₹14.04 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Tirupati Innovar Limited?

Tirupati Innovar Limited's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.68%, 3 Years at -43.35%, 1 Year at -7.52%, 6 Month at 21.64%, 3 Month at 62.61% and 1 Month at -23.74%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Tirupati Innovar Limited?

The shareholding pattern of Tirupati Innovar Limited is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

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