Dear Members,

It gives me immense pleasure to present the 37th Boards Report, on behalf of the Board of Directors (the "Board") of the Company, along with the Balance Sheet, Profit and Loss account and Cash Flow statements, for the financial year ended March 31, 2025

FINANCIAL INFORMATION:

(Amount in Lakhs)

PARTICULARS 31st March, 2025 31st March, 2024 Total Income 1180.63 40.87 Less: Total Expenses excluding Depreciation and tax 1047.45 29.08 Profit before Depreciation & Tax 133.18 11.79 Less: Depreciation 0.00 0.00 Less: Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 Profit/ (Loss)before Tax 133.18 11.79 Less: Tax i. Current Tax 33.60 2.95 ii. Deferred Tax 0.00 0.00 Profit/ (Loss)after tax 99.58 8.84 EARNING PER SHARE Basic 0.04 0.04 Diluted 0.04 0.04

BUSINESS OPERATIONS AND STATE OF AFFAIRS:

During the year under review, the Company has reported the Profit before Depreciation & Tax is Rs. 133.18 Lakhs as against a Profit of Rs. 11.79 Lakhs in the previous year. The Profit after tax is Rs. 99.58 Lakhs as against a Profit of Rs. 8.84 Lakhs in the previous year.

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

The Company has prepared the Annual Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31st March 2025 in accordance with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act").

In accordance with the Act and Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations"), the Annual Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 March 2025, together with Report of Auditors thereon, forms part of this annual report.

DIVIDEND:

Considering the need to conserve cash, your Board of Directors has not recommended any dividend on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year 2024-2025.

RESERVE:

The Company does not propose to transfer any amount to the General Reserve out of the amount available for appropriations for the financial year 2024-25.

SHARE CAPITAL:

Authorized Share Capital:

The Authorized Share Capital of the Company as on 31st March, 2025 is Rs. 99,00,00,000/- (Rupees Ninety Nine Crores only) consisting of 9,90,00,000 (Nine Crores Ninety Lakh only) Equity Shares of Rs.10/ - (Rupees Ten only) each.

** on March 22, 2025, The Board of Director approved the increase in Authorised Share capital of the Company from ^30,00,00,000/- (Rupees Thirty Crore only) divided into 3,00,00,000 (Three Crore) equity shares of ? 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each by creation of additional ^6,90,00,000/- (Rupees Six Crore Ninety Lakh) equity shares of ? 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each.

Issued & Subscribed Share Capital:

The Issued & Subscribed Capital of the Company as at 31st March, 2025 is Rs. 24,44,35,000/- (Rupees Twenty-Four Crore Forty-Four Lakhs Thirty-Five Thousand only) divided into 2,44,43,500 (Two Crores Forty-Four Lakhs Forty- Three Thousand Five Hundred) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- Rupees Ten only) each.

AUDITORS AND THEIR REPORTS:

Statutory Auditor:

M/s. Rawka & Associates, Chartered Accountants (FRN: 021606C) is appointed as the Statutory Auditors of the Company by the members at their 35th Annual General Meeting held on 29th September, 2023 to hold the office for a period of 5 (five) years till the conclusion of the 40th Annual General Meeting to be held in the Financial Year 2028 as per the provisions of Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013. However, M/s Rawka & Associates (FRN: 021606C) resigned as statutory auditor of the company w.e.f. August 12,2025.

M/S. Chandabhoy & Jassobhoy Chartered Accountants Appointed as Statutory Auditors of The Company has Firm Registration No.101648W, until the conclusion of this next Annual General Meeting of the Company to Fill Up Casual Vacancy Caused Due to Resignation of Rawka & Associates. Chartered Accountants.

In accordance with the Companies Amendment Act, 2017, enforced on May 7, 2018 by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the appointment of Statutory Auditors is not required to be ratified at every Annual General Meeting. In view of such omission of proviso, agenda item relating to ratification of Statutory Auditors is not included in the Notice of ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Auditors Report:

The Board has appointed M/ s. Rawka & Associates , Chartered Accountants to conduct the Statutory Audit for the year 2024-25. There are no qualifications or adverse remarks in the Auditors Report which require any clarification/explanation. The Notes on financial statements are self-explanatory, and needs no further explanation. Further the Auditors Report for the financial year ended, 31st March, 2025 is annexed herewith for your kind perusal and information.

Secretarial Auditor:

In terms of Section 204(1) of Companies Act, 2013, read with Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, Regulation 24A of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (as amended), and other applicable provisions, consent of the members be and is hereby accorded for the appointment of M/ s Vishakha Agrawal & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, as the Secretarial Auditors of the Company to conduct Secretarial Audit for a term of five (5) consecutive years, commencing from FY 2025 -26 to FY 2029-30 Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Act, and the rules made thereunder, the Company has appointed M/s JCA & Co. to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company. Secretarial Audit Reports for FY 2024-25 of the Company is annexed, which forms part of this report as Annexure-I.

There are no qualifications, reservation or adverse remarks given by Secretarial Auditors of the Company.

Internal Auditor:

M/s. Mohandas & Co., Chartered Accountant, (Firm Registration Number - 106529W) are the Internal Auditors of the Company and they have submitted the Internal Auditors Report for the current year 2025-26 as per the requirement of the Act.

The Internal Auditor has not reported any qualification, reservation or adverse opinion during the period under review.

DEPOSITS:

The Company has not accepted any deposits during the financial year as defined Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014; hence there is no default of re-payment, and any unpaid / unclaimed deposits, as on 31st March, 2025.

Hence, the requirement of providing details relating to deposits as also of deposits which are not in compliance with Chapter V of the Act is not applicable.

CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS:

During the year under review, there was no material change in the nature of business of the Company.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS:

No significant material orders have been passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals which would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS:

There have been no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company which have occurred between the end of the financial year under review and the date of this Report, except as stated below:

Rights Issue:

On April 16, 2025, the Board of Directors of the Company had passed a resolution to initiate a Rights Issue of equity shares in order to strengthen the capital base and fund future business expansion. However, due to nonsubscription of the issue by the shareholders, the Rights Issue was subsequently withdrawn.

Diversification of Business Activities and Change of Name:

During the year under review, the Company has diversified its scope of operations and altered its main objects to include new lines of business, inter alia, gold mining, real estate, and agriculture. In line with this strategic shift and to ensure that the corporate identity of the Company is aligned with its broadened business focus and longterm vision, the Company now intends to change its name to more appropriately reflect its revised business activities and future direction. Necessary steps in this regard are being initiated in compliance with applicable laws and regulations.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS:

As required under Regulation 34 read with Schedule V (B) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (Amendment) Regulations, 2018, report on "Management Discussion and Analysis" is attached as Annexure-II and forms a part of this Report.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

A report on Corporate Governance is attached as Annexure-III and forms part of this report. The Company has complied with the conditions relating to Corporate Governance as stipulated in Regulation 27 of SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

PERFORMANCE OF SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES:

During the year under review, the Company does not have any Subsidiary, Joint Ventures and Associate Company. Therefore, Form AOC-1 for statement containing salient features of the financial statement of subsidiaries or associate companies or joint ventures pursuant to first proviso to sub-section (3) of section 129 read with rule 5 of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is Not Applicable.

DIRECTORS / KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL (KMP):

The Board of the Company is optimum combination of Directors to meet the criteria as specified Regulation 17 of the SEBI LODR. The Company also have KMPs as specified under Section 203 of the Act and relevant regulations of SEBI LODR. Details of Directors and KMPs during the FY 2024-25 and the date of this Report are as follows:

Name of Director Designation Date of Appointment Change in Designation Date of Resignation Pavankumar Patel Managing Director& CFO 02-12-2024 - - Ashishbhai J bechara Independent Director 02-12-2024 - Nileshbhai Shyamlal Koshti Executive Director 28-08-2025 Akash Jitendrakumar Patel Independent Director 28-08-2025 Kunj yogeshkumar Patel Independent Director 05-12-2024 27-08-2025 Harsh Pravinbhai Patel Non-Executive Director / Chairman 05-12-2024 27-08-2025 - kiran parsotambhai makhecha Independent Director 05-12-2024 - - Pratiksha Soni Company Secretary 02-01-2025 - Chander Parkash Sharma Non-Executive Director/ Chairman 24.05.2024 - 03-12-2024 Avinash Anil Ghorpade Managing Director 06.01.2023 - 03-12-2024 Arun kumar Tyagi Non-Executive Director 12.08.2024 - 27-12-2024 Atul Tyagi Executive Director 19.08.2024 - 04-12-2024 Mala Singh Independent Director 12.08.2024 10-12-2024 Satish P Molashi Independent Director 19-08-2024 10-12-2024 Pramod Gopal Behere Non-Executive Director/ Chairman 31.10.2022 19.08.2024 Atul Subhash Pawar Non-Executive Director 15.08.2022 12.08.2024 Savita Anup Patil Independent Director 31.10.2022 19.08.2024 Namita Kudkar Independent Director 31.10.2022 12.08.2024

Notes:

1. Mrs. Namita Kudkar resigned from the post of Independent Director w. e. f. August 12, 2024

2. Atul Subhash Pawar resigned from the post of Non-Executive Director w. e. f. August 12, 2024

3. Pramod Gopal Behere resigned from the post of Non-Executive Director / Chairman w. e. f. August 19, 2024.

4. Savita Anup Patil resigned from the post of Independent Director w. e. f. August 19, 2024.

5. Sakshi Chopra resigned from the post of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer w.e.f. August 28, 2024

6. Chander Prakash Sharma resigned from the post of Non-Executive Director / Chairman w. e. f. December 03, 2024.

7. Avinash Anil Ghorpade resigned from the post of Managing Director & Chief Financial Officer w. e. f. December 03, 2024.

8. Atul Tyagi resigned from the post of Executive Director w. e. f. December 04, 2024.

9. Mala Singh resigned from the post of Independent Director w. e. f. December 10, 2024

10. Satish P. Molashi resigned from the post of Independent Director w. e. f. December 10, 2024.

11. Arunkumar Tyagi resigned from the post of Non-Executive Director w. e. f. December 27, 2024.

12. Kunj Yogeshbhai Patel resigned from the post of Non-Executive Director & Independent Director w. e. f. August 27, 2025

13. harsh Pravinkumar Patel resigned from the post of Non-Executive Director & Non Independent Director w. e. f. August 27, 2025

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Pursuant to Section 134(5) of the Act, the Board of Directors, to the best of their knowledge and ability, confirm that:

• In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures.

• The Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the company for that period.

• The Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.

• The Directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis.

• The Directors have laid down proper Internal Financial Controls ("IFC") and such IFC are adequate and were operating effectively.

• The Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

Declaration/Disclosures of Directors proposed to be appointed / re-appointed:

None of the directors of the company are disqualified under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 or under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

All the Directors have made necessary disclosures as required under the various provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

MEETINGS OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS & COMPOSITION OF COMMITTEES:

During the year under Review, the Board met 15( Fifteen ) times.

The intervening gap between the meeting was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act 2013.

Board Meeting Dates are Finalized in Consultation with all Director and Agenda paper backed up by the Comprehensive notes and Detailed background information are circulated well in advance before the date of the meeting thereby enabling the Board to take information decision

Following is the Attendance of the each of the Director at the Board Meeting held during the period under review

S. No. Date of Meeting Board Strength No. of Directors Present % of Attendance 1. May 24th 2024 6 6 100 2. May 27th 2024 6 6 100 3. July 18th 2024 6 6 100 4. August 12th 2024, 6 6 100 5. August 19th ,2024 6 6 100 6. August 28th ,2024 6 6 100 7. September 04th 2024 6 6 100 8. November 14th, 2024 8 8 100 9. December 02nd, 2025 8 8 100 10. December 05th, 2025 6 6 100 11. December 27th, 2025 6 6 100 12. January 02nd, 2025 6 6 100 13. January 25th, 2025 6 6 100 14. February 14th, 2025 6 6 100 15. March 25th, 2025 6 6 100

Statement of Attendance of Directors at the Board Meeting, Last Annual General Meeting and Number of as on the date of this report as follows:

Sr. No. Name of Directors Number of Board Meetings attended out of Meetings liable to attend Attendance of the Last AGM Dated 30th September, 2024 1. Mr. Atul Pawar 04/04 NA 2. Mrs. Namita Kudkar 04/04 NA 3. Mrs. Savita Anup Patil 05/05 NA 4. Pramod Gopal Behere 05/05 NA 5. Mr. Avinash Anil Khorpade 09/09 Yes 6. Mr. Chander Prakash Sharma 09/09 Yes 7. Mr. Atul Tyagi 05/05 Yes 8. Mr. Arun Tyagi 08/08 Yes 9. Mrs. Mala Singh 06/06 Yes 10. Mr. Satish P. Molashi 06/06 Yes 11 Mr. Pavankumar Patel 07/07 NA 12 Mr. Harshbhai Patel 06/06 NA 13 Mrs. Kunj yogeshbhai Patel 06/06 NA 14 Mrs. Kiranben portumbhai Makhecha 06/06 NA 15 Mr. Ashishbhai J Bechara 07/07 NA

DETAILS OF THE COMMITTEE:

Audit Committee:

The Audit Committee is constituted in accordance with the provisions of Regulation 18 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with Section 177 of The Companies Act, 2013. The Company has in place a qualified and independent Audit Committee. The role of the Audit Committee includes the powers as stipulated in LODR read with Section 177 of the Act.

The Audit Committee Consist of the following member as on march 31st 2025

i. Kunj Yogeshbhai Patel

ii. Harsh Pravinbhai Patel

iii Kiran Parsotambhai Makhecha

During the year under review, audit committee met Five (5) times. Details of composition, committee meetings and attendance of members are as follows:

Sr. No Name of Members No. of Meetings entitled to attend No. of Meetings Attended 1. Mr. Atul Pawar 02 02 2. Mrs. Namita Kudkar 02 02 3. Mrs. Savita Anup Patil 03 03 4. Mr. Arun kumar Tyagi 04 04 5. Mrs. Mala Singh 04 04 6. Mr. Satish P Molashi 03 03 7. Mr. Kunj Yogeshbhai Patel 03 03 8. Mr. Harsh Pravinbhai Patel 03 03 9. Kiran Parsotambhai Makhecha 03 03

Stakeholders Relationship Committee:

The Stakeholder Relationship Committee is constituted in accordance with the provisions of Regulation 20 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with Section 178 of the Act. The role of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee includes the powers as stipulated in LODR read with Section 178 of the Act.

The Audit Committee Consist of the following member as on march 31st 2025

i. kunj yogoshbhai Patel

ii. Harsh Pravinbhai Patel

iii Ashishbhai Jentilal Bechara

During the year under review, Stakeholder Relationship Committee met 5 (Five) times. Details of composition, committee meetings and attendance of members are as follows:

Sr. No Name of Members No. of Meetings entitled to attend No. of Meetings Attended 1. Mr. Atul Pawar 02 02 2. Mrs. Namita Kudkar 02 02 3. Mrs. Savita Anup Patil 02 02 4. Mr. Arun kumar Tyagi 02 02 5. Mrs. Mala Singh 02 02 6. Mr. Satish P Molashi 01 01 7. Mr. Kunj Yogeshbhai Patel 01 01 8. Mr. Harsh Pravinbhai Patel 01 01 9. Kiran Parsotambhai Makhecha 01 01 10. Ashishbhai Jentilal Bechara 01 01

Nomination and Remuneration Committee:

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee is constituted in compliance with the requirements under Regulation 19 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with Section 178 of the Act.

The Audit Committee Consist of the following member as on march 31st 2025

i. Kunj Yogeshbhai Patel

ii. Harsh Pravinbhai Patel

iii. Kiran Parsotambhai Makhecha

During the year under review, Nomination and Remuneration committee met 7 (Seven) time. Details of composition, committee meetings and attendance of members are as follows:

Sr. No Name of Members No. of Meetings entitled to attend No. of Meetings Attended 1. Mr. Atul Pawar 03 03 2. Mrs. Namita Kudkar 03 03 3. Mrs. Savita Anup Patil 04 04 4. Mr. Arun kumar Tyagi 04 04 5. Mrs. Mala Singh 04 04 6. Mr. Satish P Molashi 03 03 7. Mr. Kunj Yogeshbhai Patel 03 03 8. Mr. Harsh Pravinbhai Patel 03 03 9. Kiran Parsotambhai Makhecha 03 03

COMPANYS POLICY ON APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION OF DIRECTORS:

Company has been following well laid down policy on appointment and remuneration of Directors, KMP and Senior Management Personnel. The appointments of Directors are made pursuant to the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

The remuneration of Executive Directors comprises of Basic Salary and Perquisites and follows applicable requirements of the Companies Act, 2013. Approval of shareholders and the Central Government, if so required, for payment of remuneration to Executive Directors is sought, from time to time.

BOARDS EVALUATION:

The Board of Directors has carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance, board committees, and individual directors pursuant to the provisions of the Act and SEBI LODR. In a separate meeting of Independent Directors, performance of Non-Independent directors, the Board as a whole and Chairman of the Company was evaluated, taking into account the views of executive directors and non-executive directors. Performance evaluation of independent directors was done by the entire Board, excluding the independent director being evaluated.

DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

The company has received declarations from all the Independent Directors of the Company confirming that they meet the criteria of independence as prescribed under section 149 (7) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16(1) (b) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

DISCLOSURE UNDER SECRETARIAL STANDARDS:

Applicable Secretarial Standards i.e. SS-1 and SS-2 relating to Meeting of the Board of Directors and General Meetings, respectively, have been duly followed by the Company.

PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS MADE WITH RELATED PARTIES:

In line with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 and Listing Regulations, the company has formulated a Policy on Related Party Transactions as approved by the Board of Directors which is also available on the Companys website https://tirupatityre.com/ and the same is considered for the purpose of identification and monitoring Related Party transactions.

During the year under review, the Company has not entered any contracts or arrangement with its related parties referred to in Section 188(1) of the Companies Act, 2013.

Disclosures in Form AOC-2 pertaining to material contract and arrangement in terms of Section 134(3)(h) of the Companies Act, 2013, and Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014, is included in this report as "Annexure - IV" and forms an integral part of this report.

FRAUD REPORTING BY AUDITOR:

During the year under review, the Statutory Auditor and the Secretarial Auditor have not reported any instances of frauds committed by the Company by its officers or employees to the audit committee under section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, details of which needs to be mentioned in the Annual Report.

ENERGY CONSERVATION, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

The disclosure of particulars with respect to Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption and Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo as required pursuant to provisions of Section 134(3)(m) of the Act, read with the Rules made thereunder, is annexed herewith as Annexure-V and forming part of the report.

HUMAN RESOURCE, HEALTH & SAFETY:

The Company takes pride in its human capital, which comprises people from diverse backgrounds and cultures. Despite severe competition, the enthusiasm and unstinting efforts of the employees have enabled the Company to remain at the forefront.

Your Company has unflinching commitment and ensures that despite the challenges, the highly efficacious medicines manufactured by the Company were made available across the world. The Company gives paramount importance to safety, security and well-being of its human resources and maintains highest standards of health and safety in all aspects.

DETAILS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES AND INVESTMENTS U/S 186 OF THE ACT:

The particulars of loans, guarantees and investments have been disclosed in the financial statements for the financial year 2024-25 which forms an integral Part of this annual report.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND ADEQUACY:

Your Company has a robust and reliable system of internal controls commensurate with the nature of the business, and the scale and complexity of operations. The Company has adopted policies and procedures covering all financial, operating and compliance functions. The management is committed to ensure an effective internal control environment, commensurate with the size and complexity of the business, which provides an assurance on compliance with internal policies, applicable laws, regulations and protection of resources and assets. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES AND RELATED DISCLOSURES:

Pursuant to Section 197(12) of the Act, read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, details/informations related to the remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Employees are set out in "Annexure -VI" to this Report.

CERTIFICATE ON COMPLIANCE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

A Certificate of the Secretarial Auditor confirming its compliance with the conditions of Corporate Governance stipulated under the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 is attached as Annexure-VII.

MANAGING DIRECTOR AND CFO CERTIFICATION ON FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

A Certificate of the Managing Director and CFO of the Company in terms of Listing Regulations, inter alia, confirming the correctness of the financial statements and cash flow statements, adequacy of the internal control measures and reporting of matters to the Audit Committee, is also annexed as Annexure- VIII.

CERTIFICATE ON DIRECTOR DEBARMENT OR DISQUALIFICATION:

A Certificate of the Auditor on verification of Debarment or Disqualification of Directors pursuant to Regulation 34 (3) read with Para C (10)(i) of Schedule V of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is attached as Annexure-IX.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR):

For the financial year 2024-25, the provision of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 was not applicable on the Company. Therefore, the Company has not made any contribution towards CSR expenditure.

POLICY ON NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION:

Policy on Directors appointment and remuneration is to follow the criteria as laid down under the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Emphasis is given to persons from diverse fields or professions. The Remuneration Policy is uploaded on the Company website https:// tirupatityre.com/.

VIGIL MECHANISM:

The Board of Directors of the Company had adopted the Whistle Blower Policy in compliance with the provisions of Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 22 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. A mechanism has been established for employees to report concerns about unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud, or violation of Code of Conduct and Ethics. It also provides for adequate safeguards against the victimization of employees who avail of the mechanism and allows direct access to the Chairperson of the Audit Committee in exceptional cases.

The Audit Committee reviews periodically the functioning of whistle blower mechanism. No complaints have been received during the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2025. No personnel have been denied access to the Audit Committee during the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2025.

A copy of the Whistle Blower Policy is available in the companys website i.e. https:/ / tirupatityre.com/

POLICY AGAINST SEXUAL HARASSMENT:

The Company is committed to creating a healthy working environment that enables employees to work without fear of prejudice and gender bias. The Company has formulated Policy on prevention, prohibition and redressal of sexual harassment of women at workplaces in accordance with The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act 2013. Your Company has a robust mechanism in place to redress complaints reported under it if any.

During the year under review, the Company has not received any complaints in this regard.

PARTICIPATION IN THE GREEN INITIATIVE:

Our Company continues to wholeheartedly participate in the Green Initiative undertaken by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) for correspondences by Corporate to its Members through electronic mode. All the Members are requested to join the said program by sending their preferred e-mail addresses to their Depository Participant.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS AND APPRECIATION:

The Board takes this opportunity to thank all farmers, consumers, customers, vendors, investors, bankers and Statutory Authorities for their continued support during the year. The Board also wishes to place on record its sincere appreciation of the effort/ contribution made by its employees at all levels for their hard work, dedication and commitment. The enthusiasm and unstinting efforts of the employees have enabled the Company to remain an industry leader. The Companys consistent growth was made possible by their hard work, solidarity, cooperation and support and look forward to their continued support in the future.