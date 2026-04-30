19:10 Right Issue Of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that TIRUPATI INNOVAR LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with eUect from the under mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE TIRUPATI INNOVAR LIMITED (539040) RECORD DATE 30.04.2026 PURPOSE Issue of 19 (NINETEEN) Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for CASH AT PAR on Rights Basis for every 10 (TEN) Equity Shares held.* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 30/04/2026 DR-621/2026-2027 *Note : As per Terms of Payment the entire Issue Price of Rs.10/- per share is payable on Application. Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 27.04.2026)