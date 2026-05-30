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Tirupati Innovar Limited Board Meeting

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9.22
(-4.95%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Tirupati Tyres CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 May 202622 May 2026
Tirupati Innovar Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the Quarter/ Financial Year Ended 31st March 2026 along with Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement for the Year Ended 31st March 2026.
Board Meeting2 May 20262 May 2026
Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors held on today i.e. Saturday, 02nd May, 2026.
Board Meeting25 Apr 202625 Apr 2026
Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Tirupati Innovar Limited held on today i.e.Saturday, 25th April, 2026
Board Meeting2 Mar 20262 Mar 2026
Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Tirupati Innovar Limited held on today i.e. Monday, 02nd March, 2026.
Board Meeting23 Feb 202623 Feb 2026
Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Tirupati Innovar Limited (Formerly Known As Tirupati Tyres Limited) held on today i.e. Monday 23rd February 2026.
Board Meeting16 Feb 202616 Feb 2026
Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of directors of Tirupati Innovar Limited (Formerly Known as Tirupati Tyres Limited) held on Monday, 16th February, 2026.
Board Meeting13 Feb 20269 Feb 2026
Tirupati Innovar Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial Result of the Company For 3rd Quarter ended on 30th December 2025 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine month ended 31st December 2025 Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Tirupati Innovar Limited held today i.e. Friday, February 13,2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.02.2026)
Board Meeting17 Dec 202512 Dec 2025
Tirupati Tyres Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/12/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Term and Condition of Right issue General Update (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.12.2025) Postpone of Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.12.2025)
Board Meeting12 Dec 20252 Dec 2025
Tirupati Tyres Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/12/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Fund Raising way of issue of equity shares/convertible instruments/other securities through preferential allotment, right issue, QIPs, ADR GDR, FCCB or any other method or combination thereof, in one or more trenches. Board Meeting Has been Postpone on Friday December 12, 2025, Due to Director Unavailability (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 06.12.2025) The Board of Directors of the Company convened the postponed meeting today, which was originally scheduled for 06th December 2025. Outcomes of Board Meeting for Fund Raising (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.12.2025)
Board Meeting11 Nov 20256 Nov 2025
Tirupati Tyres Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the 2st quarter ended on 30th September 2025. Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today Tuesday, 11th November, 2025 at the registered office of the Company have approved the Un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2025, which was reviewed by the Audit Committee. Outcomes of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:11.11.2025)
Board Meeting30 Aug 202530 Aug 2025
Change in Designation of Nilesh Shyamlal Khoshti as Additional Non Executive Non Independent Director of the Company with effect from 30th August 2025
Board Meeting28 Aug 202528 Aug 2025
Outcomes Of Board Meeting
Board Meeting13 Aug 20257 Aug 2025
Tirupati Tyres Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the 1st quarter ended on 30th June 2025 and other Agenda The Board considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company along with the Limited Review Report as issued by Statutory Auditor of the Company for the 1st quarter ended on 30th June 2025 and Other Agenda Item (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13.08.2025)
Board Meeting24 Jul 202519 Jul 2025
Tirupati Tyres Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/07/2025 inter alia to consider and approve and approve change in the Name of the Company With reference to the above captioned subject and pursuant to SEBl (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirement) 2015, we hereby inform you that, due to unavoidable circumstances, the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on the 23rd July 2025 has been postponed and reschedule on 24th July, 2025. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/07/2025) Outcomes of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24.07.2025)
Board Meeting16 Jul 202512 Jul 2025
Tirupati Tyres Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/07/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Proposal for raising of funds Raising of Fund by way of Qualified Institutional Placement (by means of issuing Equity Shares) for an amount up to Rs. 99 crores, in one or more tranche or tranches, in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/07/2025)
Board Meeting21 Jun 202518 Jun 2025
Tirupati Tyres Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/06/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Alteration in Main Objects Clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company by addition of New Objects and other business Outcome of Board Meeting under Regulation 30of SEBI(LODR) Regulations 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.06.2025)

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