TNA Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
Equity Capital
3
2.85
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
32.94
20.01
Net Worth
35.94
22.86
Minority Interest
Debt
46.3
25.73
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.2
0
Total Liabilities
82.44
48.59
Fixed Assets
5.32
2.29
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.06
0.06
Networking Capital
76.96
42.97
Inventories
36.06
24.64
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
36.54
17.39
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
16.2
9.83
Sundry Creditors
-6.15
-5.47
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-5.69
-3.42
Cash
0.09
3.27
Total Assets
82.43
48.59
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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