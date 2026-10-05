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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
Equity Capital
3
2.85
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
32.94
20.01
Net Worth
35.94
22.86
Minority Interest
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Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,979.1
|240.05
|2,02,245.02
|246.65
|0.34
|11,794.71
|812.25
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
230.3
|69.49
|22,584.31
|155.73
|0.04
|2,083.08
|43.13
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
528.95
|18.63
|15,340.33
|285.06
|0.94
|2,648.18
|351.81
Arvind Ltd
ARVIND
530
|53.48
|14,548.73
|37.29
|0.81
|1,827.06
|131.26
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
21.85
|29.21
|11,313.02
|152.93
|2.25
|1,781.68
|7.98
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
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Survey No.403/5 Sonvay,
Tehsil Mhow Rao,
Madhya Pradesh - 453331
Tel: 07317150314
Website: https://tnasolutions.co.in/
Email: info@tnasolutions.co.in
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Summary
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Reports by TNA Solutions Ltd
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1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
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