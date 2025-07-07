Approved convening of 37th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Shareholders of the Company on Friday, 22nd August 2025. Intimation of record date for dividend (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/07/2025) Notice of AGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/07/2025) Newspaper Advertisement in connection with 37th Annual General Meeting of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.07.2025) We enclose herewith the outcome of 37th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 22nd August 2025 ] Proceedings of the AGM held on 22nd August 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:22.08.2025) We enclose herewith the Scrutinizers Report for Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 22nd August 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/08/2025)