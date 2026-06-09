Transworld Shipping Lines Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd
GESHIP
1,432.5
|8.68
|20,450.68
|854.9
|1.63
|1,040.78
|975.68
Shipping Corporation of India Ltd
SCI
293.1
|10.29
|13,647.94
|413.76
|1.54
|1,512.73
|182.25
Shreeji Shipping Global Ltd
SHREEJISPG
459.6
|47.62
|7,447.81
|43.96
|0.22
|185.57
|47.41
Essar Shipping Ltd
ESSARSHPNG
22.61
|34.85
|468.8
|196.15
|0
|0.04
|-36.23
Transworld Shipping Lines Ltd
TRANSWORLD
163.29
|0
|356.85
|-27.74
|0
|82.23
|321.48
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
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IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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