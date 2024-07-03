Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorShipping
Open₹163.96
Prev. Close₹163.29
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.28
Day's High₹165
Day's Low₹163.96
52 Week's High₹302.5
52 Week's Low₹111.56
Book Value₹333.63
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)362.32
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
21.96
21.96
21.96
21.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
778.42
744.56
796.81
607.43
Net Worth
800.38
766.52
818.77
629.39
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
559.98
612.46
540.59
370.16
yoy growth (%)
-8.56
13.29
46.04
18.26
Raw materials
-183.19
-216.53
-153.31
-107.48
As % of sales
32.71
35.35
28.35
29.03
Employee costs
-68.22
-72.84
-63.17
-45.08
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
36.62
9.11
83.33
27.86
Depreciation
-15.01
-17.92
-19.02
-17.56
Tax paid
-1.34
-0.65
-1.13
-1.14
Working capital
18.08
27.39
46.98
21.93
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-8.56
13.29
46.04
18.26
Op profit growth
49.18
-61.48
123.32
-28.64
EBIT growth
86.39
-70.24
153.22
-35.77
Net profit growth
343.02
-89.54
2,198.57
-92.76
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
548.31
649.61
282.39
483.78
535.78
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
548.31
649.61
282.39
483.78
535.78
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
11.47
8.58
80.13
19.19
18.15
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd
GESHIP
1,432.5
|8.68
|20,450.68
|854.9
|1.63
|1,040.78
|975.68
Shipping Corporation of India Ltd
SCI
293.1
|10.29
|13,647.94
|413.76
|1.54
|1,512.73
|182.25
Shreeji Shipping Global Ltd
SHREEJISPG
459.6
|47.62
|7,447.81
|43.96
|0.22
|185.57
|47.41
Essar Shipping Ltd
ESSARSHPNG
22.61
|34.85
|468.8
|196.15
|0
|0.04
|-36.23
Transworld Shipping Lines Ltd
TRANSWORLD
163.29
|0
|356.85
|-27.74
|0
|82.23
|321.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman & WTD
S Ramakrishnan
Managing Director
Milind Patankar
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Ritesh Ramkrishnan
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Anisha Ramakrishnan
Independent Non Exe. Director
DEEPAK SHETTY
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ratnagiri Sivaram Krishnan
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ajit George Paul
Independent Non Exe. Director
Anil Kumar Gupta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sangeeta Singh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
NAMRATA MALUSHTE
D-301-305 Level 3 Tower II,
Grand Central Nerul Node,
Maharashtra - 400706
Tel: 91-22-68110300
Website: http://www.transworld.com/shreyas
Email: compliance.ssll@transworld.com; asha.ssll@transwor
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com
Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com
Summary
Transworld Shipping Lines Limited, formerly known as Shreyas Shipping Limited was established on August 16, 1988. The Companys name changed from Shreyas Shipping Limited to Shreyas Shipping & Logisti...
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Reports by Transworld Shipping Lines Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
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+91 9892691696
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