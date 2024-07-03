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Transworld Shipping Lines Ltd Share Price Live

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164.99
(1.04%)
Jun 9, 2026|02:54:43 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open163.96
  • Day's High165
  • 52 Wk High302.5
  • Prev. Close163.29
  • Day's Low163.96
  • 52 Wk Low 111.56
  • Turnover (lac)1.28
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value333.63
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)362.32
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Transworld Shipping Lines Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Shipping

Open

₹163.96

Prev. Close

₹163.29

Turnover(Lac.)

₹1.28

Day's High

₹165

Day's Low

₹163.96

52 Week's High

₹302.5

52 Week's Low

₹111.56

Book Value

₹333.63

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

362.32

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Transworld Shipping Lines Ltd Corporate Action

27 May 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 May, 2025

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8 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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27 May 2025

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.5

Record Date: 25 Jul, 2025

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Transworld Shipping Lines Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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Transworld Shipping Lines Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:54 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.41%

Foreign: 70.41%

Indian: 0.02%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 29.55%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Transworld Shipping Lines Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

21.96

21.96

21.96

21.96

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

778.42

744.56

796.81

607.43

Net Worth

800.38

766.52

818.77

629.39

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

559.98

612.46

540.59

370.16

yoy growth (%)

-8.56

13.29

46.04

18.26

Raw materials

-183.19

-216.53

-153.31

-107.48

As % of sales

32.71

35.35

28.35

29.03

Employee costs

-68.22

-72.84

-63.17

-45.08

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

36.62

9.11

83.33

27.86

Depreciation

-15.01

-17.92

-19.02

-17.56

Tax paid

-1.34

-0.65

-1.13

-1.14

Working capital

18.08

27.39

46.98

21.93

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-8.56

13.29

46.04

18.26

Op profit growth

49.18

-61.48

123.32

-28.64

EBIT growth

86.39

-70.24

153.22

-35.77

Net profit growth

343.02

-89.54

2,198.57

-92.76

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

548.31

649.61

282.39

483.78

535.78

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

548.31

649.61

282.39

483.78

535.78

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

11.47

8.58

80.13

19.19

18.15

Transworld Shipping Lines Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd

GESHIP

1,432.5

8.6820,450.68854.91.631,040.78975.68

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd

SCI

293.1

10.2913,647.94413.761.541,512.73182.25

Shreeji Shipping Global Ltd

SHREEJISPG

459.6

47.627,447.8143.960.22185.5747.41

Essar Shipping Ltd

ESSARSHPNG

22.61

34.85468.8196.1500.04-36.23

Transworld Shipping Lines Ltd

TRANSWORLD

163.29

0356.85-27.74082.23321.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Transworld Shipping Lines Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman & WTD

S Ramakrishnan

Managing Director

Milind Patankar

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Ritesh Ramkrishnan

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Anisha Ramakrishnan

Independent Non Exe. Director

DEEPAK SHETTY

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ratnagiri Sivaram Krishnan

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ajit George Paul

Independent Non Exe. Director

Anil Kumar Gupta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sangeeta Singh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

NAMRATA MALUSHTE

Registered Office

D-301-305 Level 3 Tower II,

Grand Central Nerul Node,

Maharashtra - 400706

Tel: 91-22-68110300

Website: http://www.transworld.com/shreyas

Email: compliance.ssll@transworld.com; asha.ssll@transwor

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com

Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com

Summary

Transworld Shipping Lines Limited, formerly known as Shreyas Shipping Limited was established on August 16, 1988. The Companys name changed from Shreyas Shipping Limited to Shreyas Shipping & Logisti...
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Reports by Transworld Shipping Lines Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Transworld Shipping Lines Ltd share price today?

The Transworld Shipping Lines Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹164.99 today.

What is the Market Cap of Transworld Shipping Lines Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Transworld Shipping Lines Ltd is ₹362.32 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Transworld Shipping Lines Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Transworld Shipping Lines Ltd is 0 and 0.51 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Transworld Shipping Lines Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Transworld Shipping Lines Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Transworld Shipping Lines Ltd is ₹111.56 and ₹302.5 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Transworld Shipping Lines Ltd?

Transworld Shipping Lines Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -3.17%, 3 Years at -21.47%, 1 Year at -44.48%, 6 Month at -4.44%, 3 Month at 27.22% and 1 Month at -2.69%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Transworld Shipping Lines Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Transworld Shipping Lines Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.44 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 29.55 %

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