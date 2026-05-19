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Transworld Shipping Lines Ltd Board Meeting

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163.29
(-0.31%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Shreyas Shipping CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting19 May 20268 May 2026
Transworld Shipping Lines Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. Financial Results 2. Other business. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2026. (As per BSE announcement dated on :19.05.2026)
Board Meeting13 Feb 202621 Jan 2026
Transworld Shipping Lines Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve The Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2025. Board Meeting Outcome. (As per BSE announcement dated on : 13.02.2026)
Board Meeting11 Nov 20257 Oct 2025
Transworld Shipping Lines Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2025 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 11/11/2025)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20257 Jul 2025
Transworld Shipping Lines Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2025. Outcome of the Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/08/2025)=

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