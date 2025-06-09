|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|27 May 2025
|25 Jul 2025
|25 Jul 2025
|1.5
|15
|Final
|The Recommended dividend at the rate of 15% i.e. Rs. 1.50 /- per equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended 31st March 2025, subject to shareholders approval at the ensuing 37th Annual General Meeting of the Company.
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