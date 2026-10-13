Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorEngineering
Open₹617.35
Prev. Close₹649.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹35.29
Day's High₹617.35
Day's Low₹617.35
52 Week's High₹720
52 Week's Low₹649.8
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6,467.01
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
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Invest wise with Expert advice
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|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
Gross Sales
0.41
0.14
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
0.41
0.14
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
LMW Ltd
LMW
16,331
|84.77
|17,408.38
|66.01
|0.21
|853.3
|2,780.71
Skipper Ltd
SKIPPER
528.2
|28.45
|6,450.08
|56.47
|0.02
|1,309.83
|156.25
Tempsens Instruments (India) Ltd
TEMPSENS
600.85
|79.86
|5,014.45
|12.93
|0.05
|101.85
|68.68
Uniparts India Ltd
UNIPARTS
770.45
|21.6
|3,476.95
|23
|4.9
|191.57
|121.92
Thejo Engineering Ltd
THEJO
2,032.7
|35.03
|2,205.09
|15.21
|0.25
|144.38
|291.79
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
A-44 Hosiery Complex Phase II-,
Extn NEPZ Post Office,
Uttar Pradesh - 201305
Tel: +91 120 4748000
Website: http://www.trivenipowertransmission.com
Email: shares.tptl@trivenigroup.com
Karvy Selenium Tow-B,
31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,
Hyderabad-500032
Tel: 91-40-67162222
Website: www.kfintech.com
Email: einward.ris@karvy.com
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Triveni Power Transmission Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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