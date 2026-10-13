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Triveni Power Transmission Ltd Share Price Live

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617.35
(-4.99%)
Oct 14, 2026|01:18:09 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open617.35
  • Day's High617.35
  • 52 Wk High720
  • Prev. Close649.8
  • Day's Low617.35
  • 52 Wk Low 649.8
  • Turnover (lac)35.29
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6,467.01
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Triveni Power Transmission Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Engineering

Open

₹617.35

Prev. Close

₹649.8

Turnover(Lac.)

₹35.29

Day's High

₹617.35

Day's Low

₹617.35

52 Week's High

₹720

52 Week's Low

₹649.8

Book Value

₹0

Face Value

₹2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6,467.01

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Triveni Power Transmission Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Triveni Power Transmission Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Triveni Power Transmission Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

14 Oct, 2026|01:40 PM
Oct-2026Jul-2026
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.35%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.35%

Non-Promoter- 10.64%

Institutions: 10.64%

Non-Institutions: 16.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Triveni Power Transmission Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025

Gross Sales

0.41

0.14

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

0.41

0.14

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0

0

Triveni Power Transmission Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

LMW Ltd

LMW

16,331

84.7717,408.3866.010.21853.32,780.71

Skipper Ltd

SKIPPER

528.2

28.456,450.0856.470.021,309.83156.25

Tempsens Instruments (India) Ltd

TEMPSENS

600.85

79.865,014.4512.930.05101.8568.68

Uniparts India Ltd

UNIPARTS

770.45

21.63,476.95234.9191.57121.92

Thejo Engineering Ltd

THEJO

2,032.7

35.032,205.0915.210.25144.38291.79

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Triveni Power Transmission Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

A-44 Hosiery Complex Phase II-,

Extn NEPZ Post Office,

Uttar Pradesh - 201305

Tel: +91 120 4748000

Website: http://www.trivenipowertransmission.com

Email: shares.tptl@trivenigroup.com

Registrar Office

Karvy Selenium Tow-B,

31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,

Hyderabad-500032

Tel: 91-40-67162222

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@karvy.com

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Triveni Power Transmission Ltd

Company FAQs

The Triveni Power Transmission Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹617.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Triveni Power Transmission Ltd is ₹6467.01 Cr. as of 14 Oct ‘26
The PE and PB ratios of Triveni Power Transmission Ltd is 0 and 324.85 as of 14 Oct ‘26
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Triveni Power Transmission Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Triveni Power Transmission Ltd is ₹649.8 and ₹720 as of 14 Oct ‘26
Triveni Power Transmission Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
The shareholding pattern of Triveni Power Transmission Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.36 %
Institutions - 10.65 %
Public - 17.00 %

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