Trustedge Capital Ltd Management Discussions

1. OUTLOOK:

Looking ahead, the global economy is anticipated to grow at a steady pace, with diminishing effects of positive shocks. Alongside, it is set to witness increasing yields and tighter credit conditions. There are likely to be persistent supply disruptions, along with a shift in inflation sentiment, which may restrain the fall in inflation. Notably, the business sector is likely to experience increased pressure,withshrinkingprofitmargins,leadingtoaslowdown in hiring and expenditure. The potential resurgence of consumer price inflation is a primary concern for the global economy. The economic rebound in 2025 largely hinges on central banks alleviating economic constraints, as inflation indicators approach their respective targets. The management is concentrating on expanding into new markets, diversification of product offerings, or strategic partnershipshavinggoodpotentialityforvolumebusinessfor sustainable and stable future growth. Also, the management is exploring various business opportunities for future growth and stability. Barring unforeseen circumstances and at the right available opportunity the management estimates maintain and also scale up its performance during the current financial year.

2. INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENTS:

NBFCs are emerging as an alternative to mainstream banking. They are also emerging as an integral part of Indian Financial System and are contributing commendably towards Governments agenda of financial inclusion. NBFCs in India have recorded marked growth in recent years. The success of NBFCs has been driven by factors like their ability to control risks, to adapt to changes and create demand in markets that are likely to remain unexplored by bigger players. Thus, the need for uniform practices and level playing field for NBFCs in India is crucial. NBFCs, in India, are today operating in a very dynamic scenario especially after the revised regulatory framework by the RBI launched with the objective of harmonizing working of NBFCs with banks and financial institutions and address regulatory gaps and arbitrage.

Non-Banking Financial Institutions (NBFIs) is a heterogeneous group of institutions that caters to a wide range of financial requirements and can broadly be divided into Financial Institutions (FIs) and Non-Bank Financial Companies (NBFCs). With the growing importance assigned to financial inclusion, NBFCs have been regarded as important financial intermediaries, particularly for the small scale and retail sectors. There are two broad categories of NBFCs based on whether they accept public deposits, namely deposit taking NBFCs (NBFC-D) and non-deposit taking NBFCs (NBFC-ND).

3. SEGMENT WISE AND PRODUCT WISE PERFORMANCE:

The Companys business activity falls within a single business segment i.e. Non-Banking Services. The performance of the business is as below:

Particulars 2024-25 2023-24 TOTAL INCOME 109.32 103.46 EBDITA 22.04 74.09 PBT 22.04 74.09 PAT 16.49 55.57 EPS 0.37 1.29

4. OPPORTUNTIES & THREATS:

NBFCs have been playing a very important role both from macroeconomic perspective and the structure of the Indian Financial System. NBFCs are the perfect or even better alternatives to the conventional Banks for meeting various financial requirements of a business enterprise. They offer quick and efficient services without making one go through the complex rigmarole of conventional banking formalities. However, to survive and to constantly grow, NBFCs have to focus on their core strengths while improving on weaknesses. They will have to be very dynamic and constantly endeavor to search for new products and services in order to survive in this ever-competitive financial market.

Although NBFCs enjoy considerably lower regulatory overheads, they experience challenges in raising debt, as all NBFCs cant accept public deposits and hence

- NBFCs rely heavily on Commercial Banks and promoters equity for growth.

- Due to high reliance on bank financing the costs of funds for NBFCs tend to be higher. As a result, NBFCs loans carry higher interest than those offered by banks.

5. RISK AND CONCERNS:

The Company is exposed to specific risks that are particular to its business and the environment within which it operates including economic cycle, market risk and credit risks. Managing risk effectively also helps in achieving the desired outcome, while fixing responsibility and accountability. The Company is especially focuses on improving sensitivity to assessment of risks and improving methods of computation of risk weights and capital charges. The risk assessment and mitigation procedure are reviewed by the Board periodically.

6. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The Company has an effective internal control system, commensurate with its size and nature to ensure smooth business operation to provide reasonable assurance that all assets are safeguarded and protected from any kind of loss or misuse, transactions are authorized, recorded and reported properly and that all applicable statutes and corporate policies are duly complied with.

7. DISCUSSION ON FINACIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE:

Total income for the financial year ended on March 31, 2025 stood at 109.32 Lakhs as against 103.46 Lakhs for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024. The EPS for the financial year ended on March 31, 2025 stood at 0.37 as against 1.29 for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024. The Management of the Company foresees the future opportunities in respect to the growth of the Company.

8. HUMAN RESOURCES:

The Company believes that employees are the key to achievement of Companys objectives and strategies. The Company provides to the employees a fair and equitable work environment and support from their peers with a view to develop their capabilities leaving them with the freedom to act and to take responsibilities for the task assigned. We provide our employees outstanding career development opportunities and reward to the staff for their good performance and loyalty to the organization.

9. INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS:

During the year under review, your company was engaged in the business of bill discounting and other finance related activities and hence, the Company has not established any relationship with workers, but is having a cordial relationship with its employees.

10. CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Statement in Management Discussion and Analysis may be forward looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Many factors may affect the actual results, which could be different from what the Directors envisage in terms of future performance and outlook. The Company assumes no responsibilities in respect of the forward looking statements herein, which may undergo changes in future on the basis of subsequent developments, information or events.

By order of the Board of Directors

Trustedge Capital Limited

(Formerly known as Adinath Exim Resources Limited)

sd/-

(Manoj S. Savla)

Chairman & Managing Director

DIN – 01529306

Date : July 16, 2025

Place : Ahmedabad