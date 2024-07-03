Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorFinance
Open₹153.15
Prev. Close₹150.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.87
Day's High₹153.9
Day's Low₹143
52 Week's High₹178.5
52 Week's Low₹47.07
Book Value₹59.88
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)131.96
P/E242.37
EPS0.59
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
4.97
4.77
4.77
4.77
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
17.62
14.71
12.42
11.5
Net Worth
22.59
19.48
17.19
16.27
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-5.62
5.92
0.03
0.03
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
870.9
|31.99
|5,42,218.36
|4,839.5
|0.69
|18,309.62
|165.63
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,670.85
|186.69
|2,67,427.9
|16.01
|0.09
|46.73
|63.61
Shriram Finance Ltd
SHRIRAMFIN
896.65
|21.1
|2,10,966.55
|3,013.57
|0.96
|12,302.04
|447.64
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd
ICICIAMC
3,233.8
|48.46
|1,59,833.32
|763.42
|3.16
|1,517.01
|84.39
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
229
|222.33
|1,51,211.94
|80.04
|0.25
|134.79
|56.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / M D / Promoter
Manoj Savla
Non Executive Director
Vidhi S. Savla
Independent Director
Shaily Dedhia
Independent Director
Ketanbhai Harsukhlal Sanghvi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pinkal Parva Mehta
12A 3rd Floor Ambli Bopal Road,
Abhishree Corp Park Ambli,
Gujarat - 380058
Tel: 91-2717-298510
Website: http://www.adinatheximresources.com
Email: aerlnodalofficer@gmail.com
A-802 Samudra Comple,
Off C G Road, Navrangpura,
Ahmedabad-380009
Tel: 91-79-40024135/079
Website: www.bigshareonline.com
Email: info@bighsareonline.com
Summary
Trustedge Capital Limited was initially incorporated as Adinath Exim Resources Limited on January 20, 1995 and obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business on January 25, 1995. The shareholder...
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Reports by Trustedge Capital Ltd
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