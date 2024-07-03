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Trustedge Capital Ltd Share Price Live

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143
(-4.76%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open153.15
  • Day's High153.9
  • 52 Wk High178.5
  • Prev. Close150.15
  • Day's Low143
  • 52 Wk Low 47.07
  • Turnover (lac)3.87
  • P/E242.37
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value59.88
  • EPS0.59
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)131.96
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Trustedge Capital Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

₹153.15

Prev. Close

₹150.15

Turnover(Lac.)

₹3.87

Day's High

₹153.9

Day's Low

₹143

52 Week's High

₹178.5

52 Week's Low

₹47.07

Book Value

₹59.88

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

131.96

P/E

242.37

EPS

0.59

Divi. Yield

0

Trustedge Capital Ltd Corporate Action

18 Jul 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Jul, 2025

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25 Jul 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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4 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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10 Apr 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

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26 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

Rights

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Trustedge Capital Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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Trustedge Capital Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:30 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Oct-2025Sep-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.98%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.98%

Non-Promoter- 25.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.01%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Trustedge Capital Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

4.97

4.77

4.77

4.77

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

17.62

14.71

12.42

11.5

Net Worth

22.59

19.48

17.19

16.27

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-5.62

5.92

0.03

0.03

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

Trustedge Capital Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

870.9

31.995,42,218.364,839.50.6918,309.62165.63

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,670.85

186.692,67,427.916.010.0946.7363.61

Shriram Finance Ltd

SHRIRAMFIN

896.65

21.12,10,966.553,013.570.9612,302.04447.64

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICIAMC

3,233.8

48.461,59,833.32763.423.161,517.0184.39

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

229

222.331,51,211.9480.040.25134.7956.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Trustedge Capital Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director / M D / Promoter

Manoj Savla

Non Executive Director

Vidhi S. Savla

Independent Director

Shaily Dedhia

Independent Director

Ketanbhai Harsukhlal Sanghvi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pinkal Parva Mehta

Registered Office

12A 3rd Floor Ambli Bopal Road,

Abhishree Corp Park Ambli,

Gujarat - 380058

Tel: 91-2717-298510

Website: http://www.adinatheximresources.com

Email: aerlnodalofficer@gmail.com

Registrar Office

A-802 Samudra Comple,

Off C G Road, Navrangpura,

Ahmedabad-380009

Tel: 91-79-40024135/079

Website: www.bigshareonline.com

Email: info@bighsareonline.com

Summary

Trustedge Capital Limited was initially incorporated as Adinath Exim Resources Limited on January 20, 1995 and obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business on January 25, 1995. The shareholder...
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Reports by Trustedge Capital Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Trustedge Capital Ltd share price today?

The Trustedge Capital Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹143 today.

What is the Market Cap of Trustedge Capital Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Trustedge Capital Ltd is ₹131.96 Cr. as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Trustedge Capital Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Trustedge Capital Ltd is 242.37 and 2.39 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Trustedge Capital Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Trustedge Capital Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Trustedge Capital Ltd is ₹47.07 and ₹178.5 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Trustedge Capital Ltd?

Trustedge Capital Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 83.15%, 3 Years at 110.19%, 1 Year at 188.71%, 6 Month at 66.24%, 3 Month at -0.24% and 1 Month at -12.27%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Trustedge Capital Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Trustedge Capital Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.99 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.01 %

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