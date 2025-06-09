|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|25 Jul 2025
|13 Aug 2025
|19 Aug 2025
|Further, Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Register of Member and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Wednesday, 13th August, 2025 to Tuesday, 19th August, 2025 (both days inclusive) for taking record of the Members of the Company for the purpose of 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company.
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IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.