Raising of Funds by issue of Equity Shares under Preferential Issue. Disclosure and Notice of 01/2025-26 EGM to be held on Friday, 09th May 2025. Disclosure under Regulation 30 for E-Voting Information and Cut-off dates for 01/2025-26 EGM. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/04/2025) Copy of Corrigendum along with Updated Notice of 01/2025-26 EGM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.04.2025) We are submitting Proceedings of 01/2025-26 EGM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.05.2025) The Company herewith submitting the Scrutinizers Report of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on May 09, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/05/2025)