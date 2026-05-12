Trustedge Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/09/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Rights Issue Committee Meeting to be held on September 6 2025 for considering terms and conditions of rights issue including issue price size record date and ratio subject to receipt of in principle approval from stock exchange or such other regulatory authority. Trustedge Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/09/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Rights issue committee meeting has been rescheduled and it will be held on Tuesday, September 9, 2025 for considering terms and conditions of rights issue including issue price, size, record date and ratio subject to receipt of in principle approval from stock exchange or such other regulatory authority. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/09/2025) Trustedge Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/09/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Rights issue committee meeting has been rescheduled and it will be held on Friday, September 12, 2025 for considering terms and conditions of rights issue including issue price, size, record date and ratio subject to receipt of in principle approval from stock exchange or such other regulatory authority. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:09.09.2025) Trustedge Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/09/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Rights issue committee meeting has been rescheduled and it will be held on Wednesday, September 17, 2025 for considering terms and conditions of rights issue including issue price, size, record date and ratio subject to receipt of in principle approval from stock exchange or such other regulatory authority. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:12.09.2025) The Board Meeting to be held on 17/09/2025 has been revised to 19/09/2025 Rights issue committee meeting has been rescheduled and it will be held on Friday, September 19, 2025 for considering terms and conditions of rights issue including issue price, size, record date and ratio subject to receipt of in principle approval from stock exchange or such other regulatory authority (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/09/2025) Trustedge Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/09/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Rights issue committee meeting has been rescheduled and it will be held on Thursday, September 25, 2025 for considering terms and conditions of rights issue including issue price, size, record date and ratio subject to receipt of in principle approval from stock exchange or such other regulatory authority. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:19.09.2025) With reference to the captioned matter and in-principle approval received from BSE Limited (BSE) vide Letter Ref No: LOD/RIGHT/RB/FIP/937/2025-26 dated September 24, 2025 towards the proposed Rights Issue up to ? 27 Crores (Rupees Twenty Seven Crores Only) to the Eligible Equity Shareholders of our Company i.e., Trustedge Capital Limited (Formerly known as Adinath Exim Resources Limited) (Company) (Issue or Rights Issue) in accordance with the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder, pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and Regulation 68 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 each as amended and other applicable laws, and in furtherance of our intimation dated September 19, 2025, regarding meeting of the Rights Issue Committee of our Company to be held on September 25, 2025. Pursuant to the above referred, we wish to inform you that the Rights Issue Committee at its meeting held today, i.e., September 25, 2025 has inter alia considered and approved following: 1. Issue Price: The issue price for the fully paid-up Rights Equity Shares shall be ?80 (Rupees Eighty only) per equity share (including a premium of ? 70 per equity share) payable as under: 2. Instrument being issued: Fully paid-up equity shares having a face value of ?10/- each (Equity Shares). 3. Total number of Rights Equity Shares: 33,74,428 fully paid-up equity shares of the Company (Rights Equity Shares) 4. Rights Issue size: 33,74,428 fully paid-up equity shares of the Company (Rights Equity Shares) for an amount aggregating to ? 26,99,54,240* (Rupees Twenty-Six Crores Ninety- Nine Lakhs Fifty-Four Thousand Two Hundred and Forty Only) to all the eligible equity shareholders of the Company on a rights basis. *Assuming full subscription with respect to Rights Equity Shares. 5. Record Date: October 1, 2025 shall be fixed as the record date for the purpose of determining the equity shareholders of the Company eligible to apply for the Rights Equity Shares. 6. Rights Entitlement Ratio: 49 Rights Equity Share(s) for every 85 fully paid-up equity share(s) held by eligible equity shareholders of the Company as on the record date. 7. Face Value: Each Rights Equity Share shall have a face value of ?10/- 8. Outstanding of Equity Shares: Prior to the Rights Issue: 58,53,600 Fully Paid-up Equity Shares of Face Value of ?10 each Post Rights Issue*: 92,28,028 Fully Paid-up Equity Shares of Face Value of ?10 each. *Assuming full subscription with respect to Rights Equity Shares. 9. Rights Issue Period: ? Rights Issue Opening Date: October 09, 2025 ? Last date for On-market renunciation: October 13, 2025 ? Last date for Off market renunciation of Rights Entitlements: October 15, 2025 ? Rights Issue closing date: October 16, 2025 The Board of Directors and/ or Rights Issue Committee will have the right to extend the Issue closing date, subject to the Issue Period not exceeding 30 days from the Issue Opening Date (inclusive of the Issue Opening Date). 10. The International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) for credit of dematerialized Rights Entitlement: INE398H20015 11. Other terms of the Rights Issue (including fractional entitlements and zero entitlements): Included in the Letter of Offer to be filed by the Company. Further the Rights Issue Committee adopted and approved the Letter of Offer and other Issue-related materials to be filed with BSE Limited and the Securities and Exchange Board of India and the same shall be dispatched to the Eligible Equity Shareholders of the Company as on the Record Date in due course in compliance with applicable laws and regulations. The Rights Entitlement of the eligible Equity Shareholders as on the Record Date, shall be credited prior to the issue opening date, in the respective demat account of the eligible Equity Shareholders under the aforementioned ISIN. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.09.2025)