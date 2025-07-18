Submission of pre newspaper advertisement for the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Tuesday, August 19, 2025 at 11:00 A.M. through VC/OAVM facility Submission of pre newspaper advertisement for the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Tuesday, August 19, 2025 at 11:00 A.M. through VC/OAVM facility (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.07.2025) Notice of the 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company for the F.Y. 2024-25 to be held on 19th August, 2025 at 11 A.M. through VC/OAVM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25.07.2025) Proceedings of 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company held on August 19, 2025 through VC/OAVM at 11:00 A.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 19/08/2025) Voting results and scrutinizers report for the 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 19th August, 2025 at 11:00 AM through VC/OAVM. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.08.2025)