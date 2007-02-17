Turtlemint Fintech Solutions Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
2,127.3
|14.74
|7,69,675.76
|14,526
|5.17
|58,052
|234.07
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,065.4
|14.41
|4,32,260.04
|7,975
|4.5
|38,641
|199.33
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,130.1
|24.57
|3,06,671.29
|-900
|4.78
|12,890
|95.43
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
180.1
|15.59
|1,89,168.93
|3,037.1
|6.1
|18,362.8
|60.62
Tech Mahindra Ltd
TECHM
1,435.05
|34.83
|1,40,643.22
|541.3
|3.55
|12,956.5
|221.64
No Record Found
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