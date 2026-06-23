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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
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|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
1.57
1.57
1.57
1.42
Reserves
434.5
568.91
747.86
109.85
Net Worth
436.08
570.49
749.44
111.28
Minority Interest
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|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
662.71
78.64
419.92
294.02
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
662.71
78.64
419.92
294.02
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
30.49
40.48
40.2
10.95
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
2,127.3
|14.74
|7,69,675.76
|14,526
|5.17
|58,052
|234.07
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,065.4
|14.41
|4,32,260.04
|7,975
|4.5
|38,641
|199.33
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,130.1
|24.57
|3,06,671.29
|-900
|4.78
|12,890
|95.43
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
180.1
|15.59
|1,89,168.93
|3,037.1
|6.1
|18,362.8
|60.62
Tech Mahindra Ltd
TECHM
1,435.05
|34.83
|1,40,643.22
|541.3
|3.55
|12,956.5
|221.64
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
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The ORB Sahar 4 & 4A 1st Floor,
A Wing Marol Village Andheri-E,
Maharashtra - 400099
Tel: 022 6837 7400
Website: http://www.turtlemint.com
Email: companysecretary@turtlemint.com
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Summary
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